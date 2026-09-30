Incap Corporation: Incap Romania expands cable assembly capabilities to support electric bus project

Incap Corporation | Press Release | September 30, 2026 at 10:00:00 EEST

Incap Electronics Romania has made an investment in a new semi-automatic cable assembly processing system to support a recently awarded multi-year electric bus project with an estimated annual value of EUR 5 million.

The new technology automates the application of sealing grommets to cables, improving precision, consistency and production efficiency while supporting increased production requirements. The sealing components protect cable connections from moisture, dust, and vibration in demanding operating environments.

"The new equipment helps us make our cable assembly process more efficient and increases our production flexibility. It is a valuable addition to our manufacturing capabilities and supports our ability to take on new projects at our Romania factory," said Teodor Bucur, Managing Director of Incap Romania.

In addition to supporting the current project, the new technology expands the range of cable assembly projects that can be manufactured at the Romania factory.

Production for the project began in August 2026, with volumes expected to increase gradually as the project progresses. The investment is part of the continued development of Incap Romania's cable assembly and testing capabilities, with further investments planned to support future customer projects.

Incap Romania, located in Gala?i, provides electronics manufacturing services including cable assembly, box build and system-level production. The factory serves customers in industrial, automotive and other demanding sectors and is certified according to the IATF 16949 automotive quality standard. In addition to manufacturing, the site hosts an Incap Design & Engineering competence cluster focused on software development for industrial applications.

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INCAP CORPORATION

Additional information:

Otto Pukk, President and CEO, tel. +372 508 0798

Ralf Hasler, President Europe, tel. +49 172 5602383

Teodor Bucur, Managing Director of Incap Romania, tel. +40 751 170597

Incap in brief

Incap Corporation is a trusted partner and global full-service provider in Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS). Incap supports customers from large multinationals and mid-sized companies to small start-ups across their entire value chain, from design and engineering to manufacturing. Incap offers state-of-the-art technology supported by an entrepreneurial culture and highly skilled personnel. The company has operations in Finland, Estonia, India, Slovakia, the UK, USA, Germany, Romania and Hong Kong and employs over 3,000 people. Incap's share has been listed on Nasdaq Helsinki since 1997.