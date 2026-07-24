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WKN: 916668 | ISIN: FI0009006407 | Ticker-Symbol: I8J
Tradegate
24.07.26 | 09:45
7,780 Euro
-9,43 % -0,810
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INCAP OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INCAP OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,6307,71010:16
7,6407,70010:16
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.07.2026 07:45 Uhr
53 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Incap Corporation: Inside information, profit warning: Incap's revenue to be clearly higher while comparable EBITA to improve less than previously estimated

Incap Corporation | Inside Information | July 24, 2026 at 08:45:00 EEST

Incap continues to estimate that its revenue in 2026 will be clearly higher than in 2025, amounting to EUR 270-290 million. Incap estimates its comparable EBITA will be higher than in 2025, amounting to EUR 26-29 million.

The comparable EBITA is estimated to grow less than previously estimated due to margin pressure in certain market segments and global material availability.

The estimates are given provided that unexpected events impacting Incap's business environment do not occur.

Previous outlook (restated 30 April 2026):

Incap estimates that the company's revenue and comparable EBITA in 2026 will be clearly higher than in 2025.

The estimates include the impact of Lacon's acquisition and are given provided that unexpected events impacting Incap's business environment do not occur.

INCAP CORPORATION


Additional information:
Otto Pukk, President and CEO, tel. +372 508 0798
Antti Pynnönen, CFO, tel. +358 40 187 3494

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
Principal media
www.incapcorp.com

Incap in brief
Incap Corporation is a trusted partner and global full-service provider in Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS). Incap supports customers from large multinationals and mid-sized companies to small start-ups across their entire value chain, from design and engineering to manufacturing. Incap offers state-of-the-art technology supported by an entrepreneurial culture and highly skilled personnel. The company has operations in Finland, Estonia, India, Slovakia, the UK, USA, Germany, Romania and Hong Kong and employs over 3,000 people. Incap's share has been listed on Nasdaq Helsinki since 1997.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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