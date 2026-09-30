Booth 1A18 will feature key excipient brands, an upcoming capsule range extension, and an engaging interactive zone

Roquette will showcase its end-to-end portfolio of pharmaceutical excipients, drug delivery solutions and leading technical expertise at CPHI Milan 2026 in Italy, where the company will welcome visitors at booth 1A18 in the excipients hall.

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Visit Roquette at booth 1A18 in the excipients hall.

At this year's global industry event, Roquette will highlight key product brands supporting formulation performance, patient-centric drug delivery and biopharma innovation, including METHOCEL cellulose ethers, PEARLITOL mannitol, Avicel microcrystalline cellulose, POLYOX polyethylene oxide, KLEPTOSE cyclodextrins, LYCADEX pyrogen-free dextrose monohydrate, Qualicaps by Roquette hard capsules and its alginate portfolio from sustainably sourced seaweed. The company will also spotlight its biopharma solutions spanning upstream processing, downstream efficiency, and formulation support.

Visitors to the booth will be able to preview the newest addition to the Qualicaps portfolio designed to expand the hard capsule choices available to pharmaceutical manufacturers while maintaining the quality and reliability you expect from Qualicaps by Roquette.

Roquette will also feature an engaging interactive zone where visitors can experience a world of robust excipient solutions through entertaining digital experiences, with a chance to win prizes.

"Pharmaceutical innovation is ultimately measured by the difference it makes in patients' lives," said Chiara Bergerone, Deputy CEO of Roquette's Health Pharma Solutions Business Unit. "At CPHI Milan, we will show how the right combination of science, technology and partnership can turn complex formulation challenges into solutions that are more effective, reliable and meaningful for patients."

At booth 1A18, Roquette's experts will be available to discuss solutions for oral solid dosage, parenteral, drug delivery and biopharma applications.

About Roquette

Roquette is a global leader in sustainable plant-based solutions, driving innovation and strong partnerships that are shaping the future of nutrition, health, and bioindustry.

The company harnesses natural resources such as wheat, corn, seaweed, and cellulose to craft high-performance ingredients used in everyday foods, oral medications, advanced biopharmaceuticals, and a range of bio-based products.

A family-owned company with over 90 years of expertise and 11,000 employees, Roquette serves clients in over 150 countries and is committed to creating lasting value for customers, patients, consumers, and society.

Together, we turn the potential of nature into the essentials of life.

Discover more about Roquette here.

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Contacts:

Press Contact:

Lisa M. Miree Luke

Global Head of Communications

Roquette's Health Pharma Solutions Business Unit

Email: lisa.luke@roquette.com