Under the theme "One Roquette for Innovations," the company will highlight its recently expanded portfolio to demonstrate how this unmatched range of high-performance excipients and innovative formulation solutions is powering the next generation of pharmaceuticals.

Roquette, a global leader in plant-based ingredients and pharmaceutical excipients, will showcase its comprehensive portfolio of innovative drug delivery solutions at CPHI PMEC China 2026, taking place June 16-18 at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC). Under the theme "One Roquette for Innovations," Roquette's Health Pharma Solutions Business Unit will exhibit at booth E3D26, highlighting how its deep scientific expertise and technical capabilities enable pharmaceutical companies to turn promising formulations into scalable commercial realities.

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Visit Roquette at booth E3D26 to meet with its team of experts

"As the pharmaceutical industry accelerates innovation, from GLP-1 therapies to complex biologics, the pressure to deliver manufacturing reliability, consistent supply, and robust formulations at scale has never been greater," said Angela Strzelecki, Senior Vice President of the Roquette Group and CEO of Roquette's Health Pharma Solutions Business Unit. "At Roquette, we are uniquely positioned to address these challenges through our integrated portfolio spanning excipients, formulation technologies, biopharmaceutical solutions, and hard capsules. With a wide manufacturing network and global quality standards, we are committed to being the trusted partner that powers the next generation of drug delivery in China and the Asia Pacific region."

PEARLITOL Mannitol: Enabling Scalable, Modern Drug Delivery

Roquette's PEARLITOL mannitol, a versatile excipient designed to simplify formulation development while maintaining exceptional performance at scale, will be showcased at the booth. Manufactured in China to support reliable regional supply, PEARLITOL mannitol enables:

High and low dose formulations across a wide range of dosage forms

Enhanced stability in sensitive conditions

Reliable processability and batch-to-batch consistency

Flexibility across oral, injectable, inhalation, and biologic applications

Integrated Solutions for Every Stage of Drug Development

Roquette's booth will feature its complete range of pharmaceutical solutions designed to address the industry's most pressing challenges:

High-performance pharmaceutical excipients: including Avicel microcrystalline cellulose, Ac-Di-Sol croscarmellose sodium, METHOCEL HPMC, ETHOCEL ethylcellulose, and POLYOX polyethylene oxide

microcrystalline cellulose, Ac-Di-Sol croscarmellose sodium, METHOCEL HPMC, ETHOCEL ethylcellulose, and POLYOX polyethylene oxide Differentiated formulation technologies: across oral solid dosage forms, controlled release systems, and complex specialty formulations

Biopharmaceutical solutions: including KLEPTOSE beta-cyclodextrins for protein stabilization and NOVAMATRIX-3D alginate foams for 3D cell culture

beta-cyclodextrins for protein stabilization and NOVAMATRIX-3D alginate foams for 3D cell culture Hard capsules and integrated delivery solutions: Qualicaps by Roquette offers a full range of HPMC and gelatin capsules for oral and inhalation applications

End-to-end support: expertise spanning from early formulation development to commercial manufacturing scale-up

Connect with Roquette at CPHI China 2026

Visit Roquette at booth E3D26 to meet with its team of experts and learn how its integrated solutions can help you overcome formulation complexity and scaling challenges. For more information about Roquette's participation at CPHI China 2026, click here.

About Roquette

Roquette is a global leader in sustainable plant-based solutions, driving innovation and strong partnerships that are shaping the future of nutrition, health, and bioindustry.

The company harnesses natural resources such as wheat, corn, seaweed, and cellulose to craft high-performance ingredients used in everyday foods, oral medications, advanced biopharmaceuticals, and a range of bio-based products.

A family-owned company with over 90 years of expertise and 11,000 employees, Roquette serves clients in over 150 countries and is committed to creating lasting value for customers, patients, consumers, and society.

Together, we turn the potential of nature into the essentials of life.

Discover more about Roquette here.

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Contacts:

Press Contact

Lisa Luke

Global Head of Communications

Roquette's Health Pharma Solutions Business Unit

Email: lisa.luke@roquette.com