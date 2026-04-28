Experts will share insights on consumer ready innovations for everyday health at booth 3F112

Roquette, a global leader in plant-based ingredients, excipients and pharmaceutical solutions, will present its expanded portfolio at Vitafoods Europe 2026 which is taking place from May 5 to May 7 in Barcelona. Roquette's offering is designed to help consumer healthcare brands stay future-ready and accelerate consumer-centric innovations for everyday well-being.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260428405433/en/

Credits to Roquette

As consumer expectations rise and shelf competition intensifies, dietary supplement and over-the-counter (OTC) brands, as well as contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs), face growing pressure to deliver clean-label products that combine efficacy, strong sensory experiences, regulatory confidence, and speed to market. At Vitafoods Europe 2026, Roquette will demonstrate its role as a versatile partner, supporting customers from early concept to commercial launch across multiple dosage formats such as hard and softgel capsules, gummies, (mini) tablets, and chewables.

Where plant-based power meets high-end performance for diverse dietary requirements

"Roquette's consumer healthcare business is built on a strong legacy of trusted and innovative ingredient brands," said Laura Owens, Global Consumer Healthcare Marketing Leader for Roquette's Health and Pharma Solutions Business Unit. "We are here to support supplement brands and CDMOs with solutions designed for today's fastest growing consumer health needs such as GLP-1 related solutions, stress relief, or sustained sleep."

Roquette's broadened consumer healthcare portfolio and expertise has expanded after acquisitions to include Qualicaps hard capsules and former IFF Pharma Solutions brands such as SeaGel carrageenan-based softgel technology and VERDIGEL pectin premium for gummies. It offers everything needed to ensure supplement and OTC products are ready to meet diverse dietary requirements such as vegan, halal or kosher. Across formats, Roquette enables brands to deliver products that align with consumers' well-being and health routines as well as clean-label expectations, ultimately building long-term value and trust.

What visitors will experience at the Roquette booth 3F112

In hall 3, booth 3F112, visitors will discover a broad range of formulation solutions designed for modern consumer healthcare applications including the following highlights:

Capsules and Tablets: Precision Performance

Nutra'V hard HPMC capsules are designed for simplified and transparent formulations, with the entire range being titanium dioxide (TiO2)-free to align with supplement market requirements and featuring a newly validated opacifying and whitening system



Softgels: Next-Generation, Clean-Label Technologies

The nutraceutical softgel portfolio features SeaGel, LYCAGEL Flex hydroxypropyl pea starch-based softgel premix, and VERDIGEL SC pectin-starch premix, supporting plant-based and consumer-led softgel formulations that are ready to meet today's regulatory and market expectations



Gummies: Texture, Clarity, and Consistency

With solutions such as VERDIGEL Pectin Premium, Roquette will demonstrate how formulators can achieve premium bite, clarity, and reliable processability in clean-label and sugar-free gummy formats



Taste and Mouthfeel: Sensory Experience as a Differentiator

Roquette will also highlight how PEARLITOL SD mannitol and KLEPTOSE encapsulation solutions can improve sweetness, mouthfeel, and taste masking key factors for making supplements enjoyable and easy to take

To complete key aspects of the formulation cycle, visitors can also explore ReadiLYCOAT film coating systems and HPMC/MCC nutraceutical and excipient systems designed for immediate or controlled release performance.

Why Roquette?

By partnering with Roquette, consumer healthcare brands and contract manufacturers benefit from:

Multi-format formulation expertise across gummies, softgels, capsules, tablets, powders and suspensions

Quality and regulatory assurance for consumer health applications

Sustainable, plant-based solutions

Technical partnership from ideation through commercialization

Speed to market, supported by a CDMO-friendly portfolio

Meet Roquette at Vitafoods Europe 2026:

May 5-7, at Fira Barcelona Gran Via, Barcelona, Spain

Hall 3, Booth 3F112

About Roquette

Roquette is a global leader in sustainable plant-based solutions, driving innovation and strong partnerships that are shaping the future of nutrition, health, and bioindustry.

The company harnesses natural resources such as wheat, corn, seaweed, and cellulose to craft high-performance ingredients used in everyday foods, oral medications, advanced biopharmaceuticals, and a range of bio-based products.

A family-owned company with over 90 years of expertise and 11,000 employees, Roquette serves clients in over 150 countries and is committed to creating lasting value for customers, patients, consumers, and society.

Together, we turn the potential of nature into the essentials of life.

Discover more about Roquette here.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260428405433/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact:

Roquette:

Lisa Luke

Global Head of Communications

Roquette's Health Pharma Solutions Business Unit

Email: lisa.luke@roquette.com