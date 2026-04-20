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WKN: 854161 | ISIN: US0394831020 | Ticker-Symbol: ADM
Tradegate
20.04.26 | 17:53
57,26 Euro
+0,53 % +0,30
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Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
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ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
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57,2257,3818:35
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PR Newswire
20.04.2026 18:18 Uhr
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Future Market Insights: Plant-based Protein Market Forecast and Outlook 2026 to 2036 | Cargill, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Kerry Group, Roquette, Ingredion Incorporated

NEWARK, Del., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market analysis by Future Market Insights, the global plant-based protein market is entering a high-growth phase, driven by increasing demand for functional, application-ready protein systems and the mainstream adoption of protein-enriched food and beverage formats.

The market is projected to reach USD 22.0 billion in 2026 and expand to USD 49.9 billion by 2036, reflecting a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. Growth is being shaped by the ability of protein systems to deliver consistent taste, texture, and solubility across high-throughput manufacturing environments.

The shift from standalone protein ingredients to integrated, performance-driven systems is redefining supplier strategies and creating new value pools across beverages, bakery, ready-to-eat foods, and nutritional applications.

Quick Stats: Plant-based Protein Market

  • Market Size (2026): USD 22.0 Billion
  • Market Size (2036): USD 49.9 Billion
  • Growth Rate: 8.5% CAGR (2026-2036)
  • Leading Product Type: Soy Protein (36.4% share)
  • Leading Form: Isolates (41.2% share)
  • Leading Nature Segment: Conventional (78.0% share)
  • Top End Use Segment: Nutritional Products (20.0% share)
  • Key Growth Countries: United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain
  • Key Players: Glanbia Plc., ADM, Cargill, Kerry, Roquette, Ingredion, Tate & Lyle

Get detailed market forecasts, competitive benchmarking, and pricing trends: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-11442

Execution-Driven Demand Reshaping Market Dynamics

Procurement strategies are increasingly focused on performance reliability and supply continuity. Buyers are prioritizing:

  • Consistent sensory performance (taste, texture, mouthfeel)
  • High dispersibility and heat stability
  • Scalable and traceable supply chains
  • Reduced formulation variability

Manufacturers are shifting toward isolates and engineered blends that deliver repeatable functionality across applications such as beverages, snacks, and ready-to-eat meals.

Product and Segment Trends

Market segmentation highlights a transition toward high-functionality proteins:

  • Soy protein (36.4%) leads due to its mature supply chain, neutral taste, and broad functionality
  • Isolates (41.2%) dominate form segments due to higher protein density and better process control
  • Conventional proteins (78.0%) remain dominant due to cost efficiency and scalability

Engineered protein systems are increasingly replacing basic concentrates, especially in performance-critical applications.

Functionality, Processing, and Innovation

Modern food manufacturing demands proteins that can withstand:

  • High-temperature processing
  • Shear-intensive production environments
  • Shelf-life stability requirements
  • Complex formulation matrices

Suppliers are investing in enzymatic modification, functional blending, and application-specific solutions to meet these needs. This is accelerating the shift toward application-ready protein systems rather than commodity ingredients.

Protein System Engineering Driving Value Creation

The next decade of growth will be defined by the conversion of protein ingredients into complete systems that deliver:

  • Texture and structure in meat analogues
  • Stability in beverages
  • Functional consistency in bakery and snacks
  • Clean taste in high-protein formulations

Companies capable of integrating taste, texture, and nutrition into unified solutions are expected to maintain pricing power despite commodity pressures.

Supply Chain and Procurement Trends

Supply assurance is becoming a critical decision factor due to:

  • Europe's structural protein deficit
  • Dependence on imports for plant proteins
  • Volatility in raw material availability

Buyers are adopting:

  • Multi-origin sourcing strategies
  • Long-term supply agreements
  • Supplier partnerships with technical support

Suppliers offering continuity, documentation, and formulation expertise are gaining a competitive advantage.

Regional Outlook and Growth Opportunities

Regional performance reflects varying adoption levels and regulatory frameworks:

  • United States (6.3% CAGR): Growth driven by expansion beyond meat alternatives into beverages and nutrition
  • United Kingdom (6.5% CAGR): Policy support and labeling dynamics influencing adoption
  • Germany (7.6% CAGR): Strong industrial reformulation and domestic protein strategies
  • France (7.1% CAGR): Leadership in pea protein and application development
  • Spain (9.3% CAGR): Fastest growth driven by retail expansion and convenience foods

Markets with strong innovation ecosystems and evolving dietary preferences are witnessing accelerated adoption.

Buyer Trends and Strategic Procurement

Key buyers-including food manufacturers and nutrition brands-are prioritizing:

  • Performance consistency across batches
  • Sensory optimization (taste and texture)
  • Reliable supply chains
  • Application-specific customization

Procurement decisions are increasingly driven by functionality and risk mitigation, rather than price alone.

Speak to Analyst: Customize insights for your business strategy:https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-11442

Competitive Landscape

The global plant-based protein market is highly competitive, with leading players focusing on:

  • Functional protein system development
  • Clean-label innovation
  • Portfolio diversification across applications
  • Strategic partnerships and capacity optimization

Key companies include:

  • Glanbia Plc.
  • Archer-Daniels-Midland Company
  • Cargill
  • Kerry Group
  • Burcon NutraScience Corporation
  • E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Co.
  • Royal Avebe
  • Cosucra Groupe Warcoing
  • Ingredion Incorporated
  • Corbion
  • Tate & Lyle Plc.
  • CHS Inc.
  • Roquette

Companies that can reduce sensory challenges such as off-notes and improve solubility and texture stability are expected to lead the next phase of competition.

After-Sales Value and Long-Term Performance

Market participants are increasingly focusing on lifecycle value through:

  • Continuous performance validation
  • Technical and formulation support
  • Long-term supply partnerships
  • Application testing and optimization

Suppliers offering end-to-end solutions are strengthening customer retention and expanding their presence in high-value segments.

Unlock 360° insights for strategic decision making and investment planning:https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/11442

Related Reports:

  • Algae Proteins Market https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/algae-proteins-market
  • Algae Products Market https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/algae-products-market
  • Cassava Syrup Market https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/cassava-syrup-market
  • Precision Fermentation Ingredient Supplier Market https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/precision-fermentation-ingredient-supplier-market
  • Black Cumin Seed Oil Market https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/black-cumin-seed-oil-market

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) delivers actionable, decision-maker-focused market intelligence beyond traditional data models. The company provides:

  • Deep pricing and cost benchmarking analysis
  • Installed base and demand cycle insights
  • Procurement and buyer behavior intelligence
  • Supply chain and trade flow analysis
  • Technology adoption trends across industries

FMI's bottom-up research approach integrates inputs from industry experts, procurement leaders, and technical specialists to deliver practical, validated, and business-ready insights.

With a strong legacy in market intelligence, FMI is recognized for:

  • Data-driven, high-quality research
  • Forward-looking Industry 4.0-aligned insights
  • Custom research capabilities
  • Continuous data validation and updates

FMI connects market data with real-world business decisions, helping companies optimize costs, plan investments, and stay competitive.

For Press & Corporate Inquiries

Rahul Singh
AVP - Marketing and Growth Strategy
Future Market Insights, Inc.
+91 8600020075
For Sales - sales@futuremarketinsights.com
For Media - Rahul.Singh@futuremarketinsights.com
For web - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/3531122/FMI_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/plant-based-protein-market-forecast-and-outlook-2026-to-2036--cargill-archer-daniels-midland-company-kerry-group-roquette-ingredion-incorporated-302747491.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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