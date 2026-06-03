€56m investment in edible oils, gourmet chocolate and R&I capabilities supports evolving customer demand across Europe

In a move that underscores Cargill's commitment to the Belgian market, the company announced two recent expansions at its Izegem edible oils bottling site and its Mouscron gourmet chocolate facility, along with a new extrusion pilot plant at its Vilvoorde Innovation Center. The approximately €56 million total investment enhances the company's operational and research innovation capabilities. It also supports Cargill's ability to serve growing demand for edible oils, premium chocolate products and customer-led innovation.

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A Cargill employee working at the company's Innovation Center in Vilvoorde, Belgium, where Cargill is strengthening its R&D capabilities to support food innovation and customer collaboration.

In just 12 months, Cargill has transformed its largest edible oil bottling facility in Europe into an even stronger foodservice hub. With a €21 million investment, around 60% of the site was transformed focusing on nearly doubling its capacity and developing automation and innovation intended to improve efficiency and reinforce long-term supply reliability. The expansion also includes two new dedicated foodservice production lines enabling flexible production and reinforcing its strong capabilities in serving foodservice customers.

In Mouscron, linked to its current gourmet chocolate production site, Cargill's €30 million investment adds an impressive 10,500 sqm of additional production space, almost doubling the company's gourmet chocolate production capabilities. The expansion strengthens Cargill's ability to help gourmet chocolate customers respond to seasonal demand, develop more tailored products and shorten lead times. The expanded site will produce Cargill's premium couverture chocolate range Veliche and support artisanal foodservice customers, restaurants and food manufacturers.

Cargill has also strengthened its European R&D capabilities in Vilvoorde through a €5.4 million investment in a new extrusion pilot plant at its Innovation Center. The facility supports rapid prototyping, ingredient functionality testing and customer collaboration across food, feed and pet food applications, and builds on the previously announced €45 million investment in Cargill's food innovation center in Vilvoorde. Together, these investments strengthen Cargill's broader European R&D network.

"Belgium is a key strategic hub for Cargill in Europe, thanks to its strong food industry, close customer connectivity, and advanced logistics infrastructure that enable efficient supply across Western Europe," said Geert Maesmans, Vice President of R&D for Cargill's Food business in EMEA and Cargill's Belgium country lead. "These investments not only strengthen our local food R&D and production capabilities but allow us to continue to grow with our customers and provide them with more diverse and innovative food solutions across Belgium and the EMEA region."

The recent investments add to Cargill's broader footprint in Belgium, where the company has operated since 1953 and today employs more than 1,500 people across 9 locations spanning production, R&D and regional coordination functions.

Together, the Izegem, Mouscron, and Vilvoorde investments reinforce Belgium's position in Cargill's European network and support the company's focus on supply, innovation and more sustainable production.

About Cargill

Cargill is committed to providing food, ingredients, agricultural solutions, and industrial products to nourish the world in a safe, responsible, and sustainable way. Sitting at the heart of the supply chain, we partner with farmers and customers to source, make and deliver products that are vital for living.

Our 155K+ employees innovate with purpose, providing customers with life's essentials so businesses can grow, communities prosper, and consumers live well. With 160 years of experience as a family company, we look ahead while remaining true to our values. We put people first. We reach higher. We do the right thing-today and for generations to come. For more information, visit Cargill.com and our News Center.

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