

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Kerry Group PLC (KYGA.L) on Thursday said first-quarter volume increased 3.1%, outperforming the broader market.



Pricing declined 1.3% during the period, reflecting easing input costs.



EBITDA margin expanded by 60 basis points, supported mainly by the company's Accelerate 2.0 program.



Net debt stood at €2.2 billion at the end of the quarter.



Looking ahead, the company reiterated its full-year earnings per share guidance on a constant currency basis.



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