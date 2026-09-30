Ryde Group: Ryde Advances Ryde 2.0 with AI-Powered Mobility, EV Fleet Technology and Next-Generation Payments

Next phase of Ryde 2.0 focuses on applying AI, fleet technology and new payment capabilities across Ryde's mobility ecosystem over the next 12 months

SINGAPORE, SG / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2026 / Ryde Group Ltd (NYSE American:RYDE) ("Ryde" or the "Company"), a leading technology platform for mobility and quick commerce in Singapore, today announced the next phase of its Ryde 2.0 transformation plan, expanding the Company's focus on electric vehicles, fleet services and next-generation mobility into artificial intelligence ("AI")-enabled operations, new mobility applications and next-generation payment capabilities.

Building on the Ryde 2.0 transformation plan previously announced by the Company, Ryde is advancing its strategy from its foundations across ride-hailing, electric vehicles, fleet services, autonomous mobility initiatives and digital assets toward a more integrated technology-enabled mobility ecosystem.

The next phase is intended to bring these capabilities together across a common technology platform, with the objective of improving marketplace efficiency, vehicle utilization, driver productivity, rider experience and capital efficiency while creating opportunities for new products, services and recurring revenue streams.

Over the next 12 months, Ryde intends to assess, prioritize and test these opportunities, advance selected initiatives into pilots and, where they demonstrate clear operational and commercial value, consider broader deployment.

AI as the Intelligence Layer of Ryde 2.0

Ryde intends to evaluate the application of AI across its existing mobility and delivery operations, with an initial focus on improving the quality and efficiency of marketplace decisions.

Potential applications include demand forecasting, Joblist ranking and relevance, targeted job Pings, pickup relevance using actual road distance, traffic and predicted pickup time, dispatch optimization, estimated arrival times, ridesharing optimization and scheduled mobility.

The Company also intends to assess whether automated job acceptance could be appropriate for selected services or driver groups in the future.

Initial applications would focus on improving coordination of Ryde's existing on-demand and scheduled services. Over time, subject to successful testing, these capabilities could support additional services including airport transfers, corporate transportation and recurring scheduled mobility.

For Ryde's delivery operations, the Company intends to assess AI-enabled order consolidation, route planning, capacity allocation and delivery-time prediction.

Subject to successful testing, Ryde may also offer merchants a delivery-management interface, order integration and fulfillment reporting, while evaluating related contract and software-service opportunities.

These initiatives are intended to increase the productivity and utilization of the existing Ryde network before being extended into additional mobility and logistics applications.

Connecting AI with Ryde's EV and Fleet Strategy

Electric vehicles and fleet services remain a core component of Ryde 2.0.

The Company intends to evaluate technology that can support fleet allocation based on marketplace demand, vehicle utilization, energy-use analytics, charging optimization, maintenance and downtime visibility, driver assignment and fleet performance reporting across vehicles serving or connecting with the Ryde platform.

By combining fleet operations with AI-assisted demand and dispatch capabilities, Ryde aims to develop an increasingly integrated mobility infrastructure connecting riders, drivers, vehicles and fleet partners through the Ryde platform.

Initial trials, if undertaken, would focus on fleets serving the Ryde platform. Fleet management, subscription opportunities and broader technology deployment would be evaluated subsequently.

Over time, these capabilities could support potential fleet-management, subscription and software-service models, creating additional recurring revenue opportunities while improving utilization across the Ryde ecosystem.

The Company will also continue to assess how electric and other technology-enabled vehicles could support new mobility applications, including premium and reserved rides, airport transfers, corporate transportation, recurring scheduled rides and dedicated or fleet-based mobility services.

At the strategy level, Ryde intends to remain vehicle-agnostic, evaluating individual vehicles, technologies and potential partners based on operating economics, capabilities and suitability for specific mobility applications.

The Company may also assess future driver-assistance and autonomous capabilities where technically, commercially and legally feasible. Any autonomous-driving deployment would remain dependent on the capabilities of the relevant technology, commercial agreements, required rights and applicable regulatory and operating approvals. Driver-assistance functions requiring a human driver would remain subject to applicable requirements.

Any vehicle leasing initiative would remain subject to separate assessment of the relevant assets, economics and commercial arrangements.

Expanding Ryde 2.0 into Merchant and Enterprise Services

Ryde also intends to evaluate opportunities to extend its mobility and delivery technology beyond individual consumer transactions into merchant and enterprise solutions.

Potential services may include delivery consolidation and route optimization, merchant and API integration, bulk and scheduled delivery management, merchant tracking and fulfillment reporting for, corporate transportation, airport and employee transportation and recurring scheduled mobility.

Subject to successful testing and customer demand, Ryde may also evaluate software and platform services for merchants and enterprise customers.

The opportunity is to create more predictable recurring demand, increase utilization of the existing Ryde network and develop additional recurring revenue opportunities through corporate transportation and delivery contracts, fleet-management services and software solutions.

Exploring Digital Assets as a Payment Option

As another component of Ryde 2.0, the Company intends to evaluate whether customers in eligible markets could use selected digital assets as an additional payment option for rides and other platform services through appropriately authorized third-party payment providers.

Under one potential structure, a third-party provider would process the receipt and conversion of selected digital assets, while Ryde and its driver or delivery partners would continue to receive settlement in local fiat currency.

Ryde would not initially be expected to directly custody customer digital assets.

Eligible digital assets, exchange quotes, refunds, fees and settlement cycles would be determined based on the relevant market and payment provider. Any pilot would require integration with Ryde's payment, order and financial reconciliation systems.

The Company also intends to assess potential providers, supported markets, conversion mechanics, transaction fees, settlement timing, refunds and fare adjustments, cybersecurity, KYC, AML and sanctions requirements, and relevant accounting and tax considerations.

This initiative would be separate from the Company's previously announced digital-asset treasury activities and would focus on expanding customer payment choice across the Ryde ecosystem.

No digital-asset payment option is being launched through this announcement. Any pilot would remain subject to applicable regulatory requirements, commercial arrangements, systems integration and internal approval.

Building the Next Generation Mobility Platform

The next phase of Ryde 2.0 is intended to connect riders, drivers, vehicles, merchants and payments through one intelligent mobility ecosystem.

Ryde intends to assess these initiatives against measurable operating and commercial outcomes, including waiting time, pickup distance, empty vehicle travel, order completion, delivery cost per order, vehicle utilization, payment success and potential recurring revenue opportunities.

Potential commercial opportunities include corporate transportation and delivery contracts, fleet-management fees, subscription revenues, software services and other technology-enabled recurring revenue streams.

The Company intends to prioritize initiatives based on customer demand, measurable operating benefits, commercial viability, technology readiness, capital requirements and regulatory feasibility.

"Ryde 2.0 is about transforming Ryde from a ride-hailing application into a broader technology-enabled mobility platform," said Terence Zou, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ryde Group. "We have been building the foundations through electric vehicles, fleet services, autonomous mobility initiatives and digital assets. The next step is to connect these capabilities more deliberately through AI and technology so that riders, drivers, vehicles, merchants and payments can operate more efficiently across one ecosystem."

"Over the next 12 months, our focus will be on translating strategy into execution. We intend to assess, test and selectively advance opportunities where technology can improve marketplace economics, increase utilization, enhance the rider and driver experience and create new recurring revenue opportunities. Our focus is not technology for technology's sake - it is about applying technology where it can create measurable value across the Ryde ecosystem."

The initiatives described in this announcement remain at various stages of assessment and development. The 12-month period represents the Company's current strategic planning horizon and does not constitute a commitment that any particular initiative will be commercially launched within that period.

The Company will determine the scope, investment and timing of individual initiatives through its internal review process. Progress may depend on technology readiness, commercial negotiations, customer demand, available funding and applicable legal and regulatory requirements.

There can be no assurance that any proposed initiative will be launched or generate revenue.

About Ryde Group Ltd

Ryde is a super mobility app founded in Singapore and recognised as the world's FIRST on-demand carpooling app since 2014. As a publicly listed company on the NYSE American, Ryde is reimagining the way people and goods move around by offering a full suite of services, including carpooling, private hire, taxi, and delivery. What distinguishes Ryde is its commitment to empowering private-hire and taxi partners by taking 0% commission, ensuring that drivers retain more of their hard-earned earnings. For more information, please visit https://rydesharing.com/ .

Safe Harbor Statement

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Contacts

For Media Relations:

Media Team

Ryde Group Ltd

Email: media@rydesharing.com

For Investor Relations:

Investor Relations Team

Ryde Group Ltd

Email: investor@rydesharing.com

SOURCE: Ryde Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ryde-advances-ryde-2.0-with-ai-powered-mobility-ev-fleet-technolo-1228931