Ryde Group: RYDE Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2025

SINGAPORE, SG / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2026 / Ryde Group Ltd (NYSE American:RYDE) (the "Company"), a leading technology platform for mobility and quick commerce headquartered in Singapore, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 24, 2026. The annual report can be accessed via the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov/ and the Company's investor relations website at https://investor.rydesharing.com.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request. Requests should be directed to the Company's IR Department via e-mail at investor@rydesharing.com.

About Ryde Group Ltd

Founded in Singapore, Ryde is a super mobility app recognized as the world's first on-demand carpooling app since 2014. Listed on the NYSE American, Ryde is reimagining how people and goods move by offering a full suite of services, including carpooling, private hire, taxi, and delivery. Ryde differentiates itself by charging private-hire and taxi partners 0% commission, allowing drivers to retain more of their hard-earned earnings. For more information, visit https://rydesharing.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. From time to time, the Company or its representatives may also make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. These statements are based on current expectations and projections regarding future events and the information currently available. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance, including financial performance and projections, revenue and earnings growth, and business prospects and opportunities.

Forward-looking statements can be identified because they are not historical in nature, particularly when they use terms such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential" or "hopes," or the negatives of those terms or similar expressions. In evaluating these statements, readers should consider the Company's ability to change direction, keep pace with new technology and changing market needs, and compete effectively, among other factors. These and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement.

Forward-looking statements are predictions only. The events discussed in this press release, and in other statements made from time to time by the Company or its representatives, may not occur. Actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions relating to the Company. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement.

Contacts

For Media Relations:

Media Team

Ryde Group Ltd

Email: media@rydesharing.com

For Investor Relations:

Investor Relations Team

Ryde Group Ltd

Email: investor@rydesharing.com

SOURCE: Ryde Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ryde-files-annual-report-on-form-20-f-for-fiscal-year-2025-1223541