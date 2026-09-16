Ryde Group: Ryde Explores Agentic AI to Reimagine Ride-Hailing Dispute Resolution at Tencent Cloud Hackathon Singapore 2026

Real-world industry challenge explores how autonomous multi-agent AI could improve operational efficiency, decision consistency and customer experience

SINGAPORE, SG / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2026 / Ryde Group Ltd (NYSE American:RYDE) ("Ryde" or the "Company"), a technology leader in mobility and quick commerce in Singapore, today announced its participation as an industry partner for the AI Agent Digital Native Track at the AI CAN DO IT Tencent Cloud Hackathon Singapore 2026, jointly organised by Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of global technology company Tencent, and AI Singapore.

As part of the hackathon, Ryde presents "RydeResolve: Multi-Agent Autonomous Dispute Resolution System," a real-world mobility challenge inviting participants to explore how autonomous AI agents could gather evidence, evaluate rider and driver perspectives, apply company policies and support fair and transparent dispute outcomes.

Ryde's participation forms part of a wider five-track programme, joining top local organizations to present industry-specific challenge statements. Taking place from September to November 2026, the hackathon is expected to bring together teams including developers, start-up founders and university students, to develop practical AI solutions addressing real-world business challenges.

Moving Beyond Traditional AI Assistants

Ride-hailing disputes can require the review of multiple data sources, including GPS and trip telemetry, rider-driver communications, payment records and historical behaviour. Ryde's challenge explores how Agentic AI could move beyond generating responses towards coordinating more complex operational workflows.

At the core of the challenge are three specialised agents: a Rider Advocate Agent, a Driver Advocate Agent and an impartial Judge Agent that evaluates evidence, applies relevant policies and recommends an explainable outcome.

"We see Agentic AI as an important evolution from AI that simply generates responses towards systems capable of reasoning, coordinating and executing increasingly complex workflows," said Nitin Dolli, Chief Technology Officer of Ryde. "By bringing a real-world ride-hailing challenge to the developer community, we want to explore how specialised AI agents can work together to evaluate evidence, apply policies and resolve disputes in a fair and explainable manner.

"For Ryde, this also presents an opportunity to explore greater automation, faster decision-making and more scalable operations. Improving operational efficiency through technology can, in turn, support the scalability of our differentiated 0% commission model for private-hire and taxi driver-partners as the platform grows."

"As Agentic AI opens new possibilities for automating complex workflows and addressing real-world operational challenges, talent development must keep pace to translate these advanced capabilities into practical value," said Bluefin Jiannan Zhao, Vice President of Tencent Cloud and Managing Director of Tencent Cloud International for Asia Pacific. "We are pleased to have Ryde contribute a real-world mobility challenge to the AI Agent Digital Native Track at the hackathon. By combining industry use cases with the creativity of the developer community, we hope to support the growth of local AI talent by making advanced AI tools more accessible and creating opportunities for Singapore's talents to address real-world needs."

From AI Experimentation to Practical Applications

Participating teams will develop end-to-end prototypes capable of handling at least two dispute categories, with potential scenarios including route deviation, no-show charges, property damage and safety incidents. Solutions will be assessed on areas including multi-agent architecture, evidence gathering, fairness and transparency, business impact and scalability.

For Ryde, the initiative provides an opportunity to explore how emerging AI architectures could support greater automation, faster decision-making and more scalable operations as the platform grows.

The prototypes developed during the hackathon will be exploratory in nature, with any future implementation subject to further technical evaluation, testing and business assessment. The hackathon will conclude with a Demo Day on 3 November 2026, where shortlisted teams will showcase their working solutions.

About Tencent Cloud:

Tencent Cloud, one of the world's leading cloud companies, is committed to creating innovative solutions to resolve real-world issues and enabling digital transformation for smart industries. Through our extensive global infrastructure, Tencent Cloud provides businesses across the globe with stable and secure industry-leading cloud products and services, leveraging technological advancements such as cloud computing, Big Data analytics, AI, IoT, and network security. It is our constant mission to meet the needs of industries across the board, including the fields of gaming, media and entertainment, finance, healthcare, property, retail, travel, and transportation.

About Ryde Group Ltd:

Ryde, a homegrown super mobility app founded in Singapore, is the world's FIRST on-demand carpooling app since 2014! As a publicly listed company on the NYSE American, we are reimagining the way people and goods move around. We offer a full suite of services, including carpooling, private hire, taxi, and delivery, but what truly sets us apart is our commitment to empower our private-hire and taxi partners. We take 0% commission, ensuring that more of every hard-earned dollar goes to driver-partners on our platform. For more information, please visit https://rydesharing.com/ to learn more.

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Tencent Cloud

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Current Global

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Ryde Group Ltd

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FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Ryde Group Ltd specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Ryde Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ryde-explores-agentic-ai-to-reimagine-ride-hailing-dispute-resolu-1221070