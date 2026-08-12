Ryde Group: Ryde Signs MOU With OneT Solutions to Strengthen Cybersecurity and DevSecOps Capabilities

SINGAPORE, SG / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2026 / Ryde Group Ltd (NYSE American:RYDE) ("Ryde" or the "Company"), a leading technology platform for mobility and quick commerce in Singapore, today announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with OneT Solutions Pte. Ltd. ("OneT"), a Singapore-based provider of cybersecurity, DevSecOps and managed security solutions.

The MOU establishes a framework for Ryde and OneT to explore collaboration in strengthening Ryde's cybersecurity capabilities and supporting the continued resilience of its technology platform. The collaboration will include discussions on areas such as application security, DevSecOps, vulnerability assessment and penetration testing (VAPT), managed detection and response (MDR), security operations, and related cybersecurity initiatives.

As Ryde continues to enhance its technology platform and pursue regional expansion opportunities, cybersecurity remains a key priority in ensuring the reliability, resilience and integrity of its services. Through this collaboration, the parties will explore opportunities to adopt cybersecurity best practices and evaluate solutions that support Ryde's evolving operational and regulatory requirements.

"We are pleased to collaborate with OneT Solutions as we continue strengthening the security and resilience of Ryde's technology platform," said Nitin Dolli, CTO of Ryde. "As our platform continues to evolve, cybersecurity must remain embedded throughout our technology lifecycle. This MOU provides a strong foundation for both teams to explore practical solutions across application security, DevSecOps and cyber resilience that support our long-term growth."

Under the MOU, Ryde and OneT will explore opportunities for collaboration across cybersecurity and DevSecOps initiatives, with the detailed scope of work, implementation approach and commercial arrangements to be discussed separately and documented through Statements of Work or other written agreements where appropriate.

In addition to the collaboration contemplated by the MOU, Ryde and OneT may explore other forms of strategic cooperation, including potential investment or merger and acquisition opportunities. Any such discussions would be subject to due diligence, mutual agreement on terms, and all required corporate and regulatory approvals. No agreement has been reached and there is no assurance that any transaction will be agreed or completed.

"We are excited to work with Ryde to explore how our cybersecurity and DevSecOps expertise can support the continued growth of one of Singapore's leading mobility technology platforms," said Frank Teh, CEO of OneT Solutions. "We look forward to sharing our experience in application security, security operations and cyber resilience, while working closely with Ryde to evaluate solutions that align with its business and technology objectives."

The signing of the MOU reflects both parties' shared commitment to exploring innovative approaches to cybersecurity and technology resilience as digital platforms continue to evolve.

About Ryde Group Ltd

Ryde is a super mobility app founded in Singapore and recognised as the world's FIRST on-demand carpooling app since 2014. As a publicly listed company on the NYSE American, Ryde is reimagining the way people and goods move around by offering a full suite of services, including carpooling, private hire, taxi, and delivery. What distinguishes Ryde is its commitment to empowering private-hire and taxi partners by taking 0% commission, ensuring that drivers retain more of their hard-earned earnings. For more information, please visit https://rydesharing.com/ .

About OneT Solutions Pte. Ltd.

OneT Solutions Pte. Ltd. is a Singapore-based cybersecurity, DevSecOps and observability solutions provider established in 2018. The company delivers cybersecurity services including Managed Detection & Response (MDR), Security Operations Centre (SOC), application security, DevSecOps and observability solutions to enterprises across the financial services and public sectors. For more information, please visit https://www.onet.sg/ .

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Contacts

For Media Relations:

Media Team

Ryde Group Ltd

Email: media@rydesharing.com



For Investor Relations:

Investor Relations Team

Ryde Group Ltd

Email: investor@rydesharing.com

SOURCE: Ryde Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ryde-signs-mou-with-onet-solutions-to-strengthen-cybersecurity-an-1206400