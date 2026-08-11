Ryde Group: Ryde Partners with HERE Technologies to Power Smarter Routing and Faster Ride-Hailing Across Singapore

Ryde is enhancing driver matching, routing accuracy and ETA predictions to deliver a faster and more reliable ride-hailing experience.

HERE Technologies provides advanced mapping, routing and real-time traffic intelligence to power Ryde's next-generation mobility platform.

SINGAPORE, SG / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2026 / Ryde Group Ltd (NYSE American:RYDE) ("Ryde" or the "Company"), a leading Singapore-based technology platform for mobility and quick commerce, and HERE Technologies, the world's leading mapping and location data company, today announced a strategic partnership to improve routing accuracy, ETA predictions and driver dispatch across Ryde's platform, delivering a faster and more reliable ride-hailing experience across Singapore.

As Singapore's homegrown ride-hailing platform, Ryde continues to invest in technologies that improve operational efficiency while delivering a better experience for riders and drivers. The collaboration with HERE represents another milestone in Ryde's long-term strategy to build a smarter, more reliable mobility platform.

As part of the partnership, Ryde integrated HERE Location Services, including AI-powered advanced routing capabilities and real-time traffic intelligence, following a comprehensive evaluation of routing solutions. The collaboration enables more accurate dispatch decisions, improved ETA predictions and more efficient navigation through dynamic traffic conditions.

"At Ryde, we're constantly investing in technologies that improve every journey for both riders and drivers," said Nitin Dolli, Chief Technology Officer at Ryde. "Our partnership with HERE strengthens the intelligence behind our platform, enabling more accurate routing, smarter driver allocation and better ETA predictions. Together, we're delivering a faster and more reliable mobility experience across Singapore."

Traditional ride-hailing systems often rely on combining multiple data sources and routing engines to support dispatch and trip management. However, inaccurate traffic information or routing calculations can result in inefficient driver assignments, longer wait times and customer dissatisfaction. HERE's routing engine incorporates live traffic conditions and sophisticated route optimization algorithms, enabling more accurate trip predictions and operational efficiency.

"Ride-hailing platforms depend on accurate location intelligence to keep people and businesses moving," said Abhijit Sengupta, General Manager for Southeast Asia and India at HERE Technologies. "We're delighted to support Ryde in strengthening its mobility platform with more accurate routing, real-time traffic insights and reliable ETA calculations. This partnership demonstrates how high-quality location technology can help mobility providers improve driver utilization, reduce uncertainty and deliver a better end-user experience."

The partnership reflects both companies' shared commitment to advancing intelligent mobility through innovation. Together, Ryde and HERE will continue exploring new technologies that enhance routing intelligence, improve operational efficiency and deliver an even better mobility experience for riders and drivers across Singapore.

About Ryde Group Ltd

Ryde is a super mobility app founded in Singapore and recognised as the world's FIRST on-demand carpooling app since 2014. As a publicly listed company on the NYSE American, Ryde is reimagining the way people and goods move around by offering a full suite of services, including carpooling, private hire, taxi, and delivery. What distinguishes Ryde is its commitment to empowering private-hire and taxi partners by taking 0% commission, ensuring that drivers retain more of their hard-earned earnings. For more information, please visit https://rydesharing.com/ .

About HERE Technologies

HERE is the global leader in mapping and location technology. For over 40 years, we've been powering innovation for the world's most recognizable companies: from launching our first digital map in 1985, to shaping the future of software-defined vehicles today. With the industry's freshest and richest unified map and a portfolio of products, services and solutions that serve the needs of multiple industries, HERE reveals opportunities that drive progress and unlock new possibilities for every moving vehicle. Discover more at here.com .

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Contacts

HERE Technologies:

HERE Technologies

Vanessa Lee

Vanessa.lee@here.com

Ryde Group Ltd:

For Media Relations:

Media Team

Ryde Group Ltd

Email: media@rydesharing.com

For Investor Relations:

Investor Relations Team

Ryde Group Ltd

Email: investor@rydesharing.com

SOURCE: Ryde Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ryde-partners-with-here-technologies-to-power-smarter-routing-and-1204485