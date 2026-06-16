Ryde Group: Ryde Launches Co-Branded Bicycle Activation with HelloRide Across Singapore

SINGAPORE, SG / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2026 / Ryde Group Ltd (NYSE American:RYDE) ("Ryde" or the "Company"), a leading technology platform for mobility and quick commerce in Singapore, today announced the launch of a new co-branded bicycle activation in partnership with HelloRide, bringing Ryde's signature pink branding onto Singapore's streets through approximately 250 specially designed bicycles deployed across key locations islandwide.

The activation marks the latest milestone in the growing collaboration between Ryde and HelloRide, following the launch of the HelloRyde Pass promotion. By combining HelloRide's shared mobility network with Ryde's expanding mobility ecosystem, the partnership aims to create greater brand visibility, user engagement, and value for urban commuters.

Designed to be vibrant, eye-catching, and instantly recognisable, the Ryde x HelloRide bicycles are expected to increase brand presence in high-traffic areas while encouraging users to experience alternative modes of urban transportation. The initiative reflects both companies' shared commitment to making mobility more accessible, convenient, and rewarding for everyday commuters.

As part of the activation, users who spot and ride a Ryde x HelloRide bicycle can receive a S$10 Ryde voucher by sharing their ride experience via Instagram Stories, creating an engaging and community-driven campaign that encourages organic social participation.

"Our partnership with HelloRide reflects Ryde's commitment to building a more connected mobility ecosystem for commuters in Singapore," said Nadia Tan, Assistant Marketing Manager (Partnerships) of Ryde. "By extending the Ryde brand into everyday transportation touchpoints, we are creating new opportunities to engage users beyond ride-hailing while strengthening our presence across the broader mobility landscape. This activation demonstrates how strategic partnerships can create meaningful interactions with consumers and deliver greater value across our ecosystem."

"We are excited to bring this unique co-branded bicycle activation to Singapore commuters together with Ryde," said Hayden Choo, Managing Director of HelloRide Singapore. "The initiative combines the strengths of both brands to create a fun and engaging experience that encourages more people to embrace shared mobility. Through collaborations like these, we hope to make active and sustainable transportation a more accessible part of everyday urban life."

The Ryde x HelloRide bicycle activation further strengthens the strategic relationship between the two companies and underscores their commitment to exploring innovative ways to enhance urban transportation experiences through technology, connectivity, and user-centric rewards.

The Ryde x HelloRide bicycles will be rolled out across key locations in Singapore from 19 June 2026.

About Ryde Group Ltd

Ryde, a homegrown super mobility app founded in Singapore, is the world's FIRST on-demand carpooling app since 2014! As a publicly listed company on the NYSE American, we are reimagining the way people and goods move around. We offer a full suite of services, including carpooling, private hire, taxi, and delivery, but what truly sets us apart is our commitment to empower our private-hire and taxi partners. We take 0% commission, ensuring that more of every hard-earned dollar goes to drivers on our platform. For more information, please visit https://rydesharing.com/ to learn more.

About HelloRide

HelloRide is a leading micromobility platform that helps commuters complete first- and last-mile trips with shared bicycles and e-bikes. Through an easy-to-use mobile app and a large network of vehicles, Hellobike supports convenient, affordable and sustainable urban travel across major cities.

Contacts

For Media Relations:

Media Team

Ryde Group Ltd

Email: media@rydesharing.com

For Investor Relations:

Investor Relations Team

Ryde Group Ltd

Email: investor@rydesharing.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors . Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Ryde Group Ltd specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Ryde Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ryde-launches-co-branded-bicycle-activation-with-helloride-across-1178033