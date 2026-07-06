Ryde Group: Ryde Signs MOU with UISEE to Explore Strategic Collaboration in Autonomous Vehicle Projects in Singapore

SINGAPORE, SG / ACCESS Newswire / July 6, 2026 / Ryde Group Ltd (NYSE American:RYDE) ("Ryde" or the "Company"), a leading data-driven technology company and Singapore's first homegrown carpooling app, today announced it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with UISEE Technologies (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. ("UISEE"), a full-scenario leading L4 autonomous driving technology provider with proven systems expertise. The MOU establishes a framework for strategic collaboration between the two companies to jointly explore autonomous vehicle ("AV") related projects and opportunities in Singapore.

Exploring Autonomous Vehicle Integration

Ryde is collaborating with UISEE to establish a framework to explore potential strategic initiatives for AV integration. Under this MOU, the companies plan to share industry knowledge, market insights, and operational expertise where relevant. Additionally, Ryde and UISEE intend to engage with relevant regulatory authorities and industry stakeholders in Singapore to assess the operational feasibility of AVs.

Synergising Infrastructure with AV Technology

This collaboration brings together two complementary strengths: Ryde's established mobility platform, operational network, and deep understanding of Southeast Asia's urban transport landscape, alongside UISEE's proven autonomous driving technology and systems expertise. Together, the companies aim to explore how autonomous solutions can be thoughtfully assessed for future integration into real-world mobility environments, with a focus on safety, operational efficiency, and long-term sustainability.

"Our MOU with UISEE reflects a structured step toward evaluating the potential application of autonomous vehicle technologies within real-world mobility operations," said Terence Zou, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Ryde. "We are taking a disciplined and collaborative approach to assess how these technologies may support safer, more efficient, and more sustainable transport outcomes. Through this engagement, we aim to better understand practical pathways aligned with Singapore's mobility ecosystem and long-term needs."

About Ryde Group Ltd

Ryde is a super mobility app founded in Singapore and recognised as the world's FIRST on-demand carpooling app since 2014. As a publicly listed company on the NYSE American, Ryde is reimagining the way people and goods move around by offering a full suite of services, including carpooling, private hire, taxi, and delivery. What distinguishes Ryde is its commitment to empowering private-hire and taxi partners by taking 0% commission, ensuring that drivers retain more of their hard-earned earnings. For more information, please visit https://rydesharing.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

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Contacts

For Media Relations:

Media Team

Ryde Group Ltd

Email: media@rydesharing.com

For Investor Relations:

Investor Relations Team

Ryde Group Ltd

Email: investor@rydesharing.com

SOURCE: Ryde Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ryde-signs-mou-with-uisee-to-explore-strategic-collaboration-in-a-1185808