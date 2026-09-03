Ryde Group: Ryde Launches Multi-Select Booking Feature to Improve Matching Speed and Ride Reliability

New feature enables riders to search across multiple compatible ride services simultaneously, providing more opportunities to secure a ride faster

SINGAPORE, SG / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2026 / Ryde Group Ltd (NYSE American:RYDE) ("Ryde" or the "Company"), a leading technology platform for mobility and quick commerce in Singapore, today announced the launch of Multi-Select, a new booking feature designed to increase matching opportunities, shorten the path to a successful booking and improve ride reliability for riders.

With Multi-Select, riders can select multiple compatible Ryde services in a single booking request. Ryde's matching platform can then search simultaneously across the selected services, rather than requiring riders to search one service at a time.

Once a suitable driver is matched, the booking is immediately confirmed under the matched service at its displayed fare, while searches across the other selected services automatically stop.

By expanding the pool of eligible drivers considered for each booking, Multi-Select is designed to improve the probability and speed of securing a ride - particularly during periods of high demand or when driver availability within an individual service category is limited.

One Search. More Matching Opportunities.

Reliability is one of the most important considerations for ride-hailing users. Multi-Select gives riders greater flexibility while enabling Ryde's technology to evaluate more available supply concurrently.

Instead of repeatedly switching between ride services and submitting new booking requests, riders can now indicate upfront which ride options they are willing to take and allow Ryde's matching engine to identify the first suitable driver.

Key benefits of multi-select includes:

More matching opportunities by accessing multiple pools of eligible drivers simultaneously;

Faster path to a successful match by broadening available supply within a single booking request;

Greater ride reliability , particularly during periods of constrained driver availability;

Less booking friction , reducing the need to switch services and repeatedly retry bookings; and

Better marketplace efficiency by connecting flexible rider demand with available driver supply more effectively.

"Our objective is simple: when a rider opens Ryde and needs a ride, we want to maximise the probability of getting them matched quickly and reliably," said James Tan, Chief Product Officer of Ryde Group.

"Multi-Select gives our matching engine a wider set of opportunities to work with in real time. Instead of forcing riders to search service by service, we can intelligently search across their selected options and secure the first suitable match. It is a meaningful improvement to the booking experience and another step towards making Ryde faster, simpler and more dependable."

Building a Smarter Mobility Marketplace

The launch of Multi-Select forms part of Ryde's broader investment in matching, routing and marketplace technology to improve how rider demand is connected with driver supply.

The feature is designed not only to improve the rider experience, but also to increase the efficiency with which available driver capacity is surfaced against relevant trip demand.

Multi-Select complements Ryde's ongoing product initiatives focused on reducing friction across the booking journey, improving marketplace utilisation and creating a more responsive mobility network.

Ryde will monitor matching rates, booking completion, rider behaviour and marketplace performance following the launch and progressively optimise Multi-Select using real-world marketplace data.

Multi-Select will be introduced through a phased rollout, with eligible riders able to select multiple compatible Ryde services directly from the booking interface.

The phased rollout will enable Ryde to closely monitor system performance and rider experience as the feature becomes available to a broader user base.

About Ryde Group Ltd

Ryde is a super mobility app founded in Singapore and recognised as the world's FIRST on-demand carpooling app since 2014. As a publicly listed company on the NYSE American, Ryde is reimagining the way people and goods move around by offering a full suite of services, including carpooling, private hire, taxi, and delivery. What distinguishes Ryde is its commitment to empowering private-hire and taxi partners by taking 0% commission, ensuring that drivers retain more of their hard-earned earnings. For more information, please visit https://rydesharing.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

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Contacts

For Media Relations:

Media Team

Ryde Group Ltd

Email: media@rydesharing.com

For Investor Relations:

Investor Relations Team

Ryde Group Ltd

Email: investor@rydesharing.com

SOURCE: Ryde Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ryde-launches-multi-select-booking-feature-to-improve-matching-sp-1216204