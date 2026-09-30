Alzinova AB: Alzinova completes study with Amsterdam UMC - results support continued development and partnership discussions in blood-based Alzheimer's diagnostics

Alzinova AB ("Alzinova" or the "Company") announces the completion of its research collaboration with Amsterdam University Medical Center ("Amsterdam UMC") within the Company's diagnostic program for Alzheimer's disease. The study demonstrated measurable signals of naturally occurring antibodies against toxic amyloid-beta oligomers in human serum, as well as a pattern of lower reactivity in samples from patients with Alzheimer's disease compared with age-matched non-AD controls, in line with previous observations. The results support the continued development and optimization of Alzinova's blood-based diagnostic test based on the Company's proprietary Aß42CC technology.

The collaboration with Amsterdam UMC was initiated in April 2026 to evaluate previous observations in an independent sample set and further develop the Company's assay. The study represents an important step in the continued development of the diagnostic program.

The next step is to optimize the assay and subsequently evaluate the improved method in a larger independent clinical cohort. In parallel, Alzinova continues its partnership discussions as planned, with the ambition to accelerate the process towards a potential commercial collaboration. This is in line with the previously announced Letter of Intent with Fujirebio, under which the parties intend to evaluate a broader collaboration following the now completed study with Amsterdam UMC.

Tord Labuda, CEO of Alzinova, comments:

"The completion of the study is an important milestone for our diagnostic program. The results support our previous observations and provide a clear basis for the next stage of development. We are now accelerating our partnership discussions as planned towards a potential commercial collaboration."

For further information, please contact:

Tord Labuda, CEO

E-mail: info@alzinova.com

About Alzinova AB

Alzinova AB is a Swedish biopharmaceutical company in clinical development specializing in the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, where the starting point is to attack toxic amyloid-beta oligomers. The lead candidate ALZ-101 is a therapeutic vaccine against Alzheimer's disease. Alzinova's patented AßCC peptide technology makes it possible to develop disease-modifying treatments that target the toxic amyloid-beta oligomers that are central to the onset and development of the disease with great accuracy. From a global perspective, Alzheimer's disease is one of the most common and devastating neurological diseases, with around 40 million affected today. Based on the same technology, the company is also developing the antibody ALZ-201, which is currently in preclinical development, and the goal is to further expand the pipeline. The company's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Mangold Fondkommission AB. For more information about Alzinova, please visit: www.alzinova.com