

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - FactSet Research Systems Inc (FDS) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $121.127 million, or $3.41 per share. This compares with $153.616 million, or $4.03 per share, last year.



Excluding items, FactSet Research Systems Inc reported adjusted earnings of $160.887 million or $4.52 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.3% to $634.698 million from $596.901 million last year.



FactSet Research Systems Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $121.127 Mln. vs. $153.616 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.41 vs. $4.03 last year. -Revenue: $634.698 Mln vs. $596.901 Mln last year.



Fiscal 2027 Expectations: Revenues:$2,600 - $2,625 Mln Diluted EPS: $19.25 - $19.65



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