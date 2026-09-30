

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, FactSet Research Systems, Inc. (FDS) initiated its earnings, adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2027.



For fiscal 2027, the company now projects earnings in a range of $17.00 to $17.50 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $19.25 to $19.65 per share on revenues between $2.600 billion and $2.625 billion.



In Tuesday's pre-market trading, FDS is trading on the NYSE at $250.03, down $9.95 or 3.83 percent.



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