NexTech3D.AI Corp: Nextech3D.ai Engages MZ Group to Lead Strategic Investor Relations Program

NEW YORK CITY, NY AND TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2026 / Nextech3D.ai Corp. ("Nextech3D.ai" or the "Company") (OTCQB:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS), an AI-first technology company focused on event technology, immersive digital experiences, and enterprise engagement solutions, has engaged MZ Group ("MZ") to lead a global strategic investor relations and financial communications program. MZ will work closely with executive management to develop and implement a capital markets strategy designed to increase the Company's visibility and broaden awareness among institutional investors, family offices, analysts, retail investors and the financial media. The program will include strategic communications, investor targeting and outreach, roadshow and investment conference coordination and media support, with Adam S. Holdsworth, Managing Director at MZ North America, leading the engagement.

Nextech3D.ai is building an AI-powered engagement platform spanning enterprise events, workforce training and employee connectivity. The Company is scaling a portfolio of enterprise platforms, including Eventdex, Map D, KraftyLab and KATE. A summary of each is below:

Eventdex: software that runs an event from start to finish, including registration, ticketing, the mobile app and AI that matches attendees with the right people to meet.

software that runs an event from start to finish, including registration, ticketing, the mobile app and AI that matches attendees with the right people to meet. Map D: interactive digital floor plans that help trade shows and conferences sell booth space and help attendees find their way.

interactive digital floor plans that help trade shows and conferences sell booth space and help attendees find their way. KraftyLab: virtual and in-person team-building activities that help companies keep employees engaged and connected.

virtual and in-person team-building activities that help companies keep employees engaged and connected. KATE: an AI trainer, available 24/7, that onboards new hires, answers employee questions and keeps company know-how in one place.

Nextech3D.ai continues to expand its enterprise customer base, secure multi-year agreements, and scale its sales team with experienced event technology personnel focused on larger customer opportunities.

"Nextech3D.ai is building a differentiated AI-powered enterprise engagement platform spanning event management, interactive venue mapping, team building and workforce training," said Adam S. Holdsworth, Managing Director at MZ Group. "The Company has established relationships with large enterprise customers and is continuing to expand its platform across multiple use cases. From an investor relations standpoint, we see a strong opportunity to sharpen the investment narrative around the Company's transformation, early cross-selling initiatives, expanding enterprise customer base and evolving commercial strategy, with a focus on increasing revenue."

Evan Gappelberg, CEO and Director of Nextech3D.ai, stated: "Our strategy to reposition the business around enterprise software and AI continues to take shape, which is supported by our mission for an expanded customer base and growing Tier 1 relationships. We believe this is an important time to more effectively communicate our strategy and growth opportunities to the investment community. We look forward to working with Adam and the MZ team to broaden our reach, strengthen our engagement with investors, and support the Company's potential long-term growth."

Investor Relations Engagement

On September 28, 2026, Nextech3D.AI Corporation entered into an investor relations consulting agreement with MZHCI, LLC. The initial term runs for twelve months, from September 28, 2026 to September 27, 2027, and may be renewed by mutual written agreement. MZ will provide investor relations and financial media services through direct communications. Under the agreement, MZ will receive a stepped monthly fee that rises from US$5,000 to US$20,000 per month, for a total of US$120,000 over the initial term. MZ will also receive options to buy 2,000,000 common shares at C$0.085 per share. The options vest in equal quarterly tranches over twelve months, expire ten years from grant and are subject to shareholder approval. MZ is at arm's length to the Company and does not currently own any securities of the Company. MZHCI, LLC can be reached at 1200 6th Avenue, Suite 21, Columbus, GA 31901, USA; by email at NTAR@mzgroup.us, or by telephone at 305-341-9451.

About MZ Group

MZ North America is the U.S. division of MZ Group, a global leader in investor relations with over 250 employees and 800 clients across 12 different exchanges. For over 25 years, MZ has implemented award-winning programs and developed a reputation for delivering tangible results for public and private companies through strategic communications, industry-leading investor outreach, public relations, a market intelligence desk, and a suite of technology solutions spanning websites, digital marketing and more. MZ maintains a global footprint with professionals located throughout every time zone in North America, as well as Taipei and São Paulo. For more information, please visit www.mzgroup.us.

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai is an AI-first technology company focused on transforming how enterprises engage with customers through event technology, immersive digital experiences, and artificial intelligence-powered solutions. Through its portfolio of businesses, including EventDex, Map D, and KraftyLabs, the Company serves enterprise customers seeking innovative solutions that drive engagement, efficiency, and measurable results. For more information, visit: Nextech3D.ai's investor relations website.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's engagement of MZ, the terms and anticipated benefits of the Agreement, the grant of options to MZ, the Company's investor relations and capital markets strategy, future growth, revenue opportunities, enterprise contract expansion, sales execution, the contribution of new sales personnel, customer adoption, AI platform commercialization, KATE growth opportunities, and future financial performance. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially, including competitive conditions, general economic conditions, customer purchasing decisions, technology risks, and other factors disclosed in the Company's public filings available on SEDAR+. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "will," or variations of such words and phrases. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding anticipated benefits of the partnership, future revenue opportunities, growth initiatives, software adoption, commercial expansion opportunities, recurring revenue generation, and future business performance. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information.

Company Contact:

Nextech3D.ai Corp.

Evan Gappelberg, CEO & Director

866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

investors@nextechar.com

www.nextechar.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Adam S. Holdsworth

MZ Group - MZ North America

305-341-9451

NTAR@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Nextech3D.ai

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/nextech3d.ai-engages-mz-group-to-lead-strategic-investor-relation-1228860