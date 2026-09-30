

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) released earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $174.3 million, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $164.5 million, or $0.34 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Conagra Brands Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $197.3 million or $0.41 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 1.4% to $2.595 billion from $2.632 billion last year.



Conagra Brands Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $174.3 Mln. vs. $164.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.36 vs. $0.34 last year. -Revenue: $2.595 Bln vs. $2.632 Bln last year.



Fiscal 2027 guidance: Adjusted EPS between $1.40 and $1.50 Organic net sales change of (3)% to (1)% compared to fiscal 2026



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