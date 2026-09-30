Siemens Energy to supply 119 SGT-400 gas turbine cores to Dynamis Power Solutions

The cores will be integrated into hypermobile power packages designed for applications including data centers, oil and gas operations and industrial facilities

More than 1.7 GW planned generation capacity, with an agreement spanning multiple years

Siemens Energy and Dynamis Power Solutions, LLC (Dynamis) have signed an agreement for the supply of 119 gas turbine cores to be integrated into Dynamis' mobile power generation solutions, which will be used for a range of different applications to support power needs in the United States. The SGT-400 cores, each with an output of approximately 15 MW, will be supplied over the span of multiple years, with the first batch to be delivered in 2027.

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Siemens Energy to supply 119 SGT-400 gas turbine cores to Dynamis Power Solutions

The Siemens Energy cores will be integrated into the Dynamis DT18, the company's newest next-generation hypermobile power package. Built on the engineering principles and success of the Dynamis DT35, the DT18 is designed and manufactured by Dynamis to deliver reliable, highly scalable power across a broad range of applications. With a total generation capacity of more than 1.7 GW, the mobile power packages will meet the growing needs of data centers, oil and gas operations, utilities, and other industrial customers requiring flexible generation capacity with accelerated deployment timelines.

The agreement comes at a time when demand for energy is rising around the world, driven by the growth of data centers, industrial development and other energy-intensive applications. Rapidly deployable generation solutions can help customers access reliable power while meeting increasingly dynamic energy requirements.

Karim Amin, Member of the Executive Board of Siemens Energy, said: "The demand for reliable and flexible power generation continues to grow as industries expand and energy needs evolve. Together with Dynamis, we are helping customers access generation capacity quickly by combining proven gas turbine technology with innovative deployment concepts. This agreement highlights the strength of our SGT-400 platform and demonstrates how collaboration can help address growing demand for efficient and dependable power across a wide range of applications."

"This agreement marks another major milestone not only in our mission to deliver power where and when our partners need it most, but also to answer the market's growing need for flexible power solutions," said Matt Crawford, Chief Executive Officer of Dynamis. "With ~2GW of packaged power, Dynamis has established the lead position in the hypermobile power market, and these SGT-400 packages will significantly expand that capacity."

The gas turbine cores will be manufactured at Siemens Energy's facility in Lincoln, United Kingdom. The site serves as the company's global center for small gas turbine manufacturing and has supplied customers worldwide for decades.

About Dynamis Power Solutions

Dynamis Power Solutions is a leading designer and manufacturer of proprietary rapidly deployable, utility-grade power in North America. Our proprietary hypermobile solutions deliver the capabilities of a full-scale power plant with a smaller footprint, faster installation, and lower total capital and operational costs. Designed to support permanent or temporary power operations for a wide range of commercial industries, Dynamis' engineered, low emission solutions enable true mobility for customers.

www.dynamisps.com

About Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy is one of the world's leading energy technology companies. The company works with its customers and partners on energy systems for the future, thus supporting the transition to a more sustainable world. With its portfolio of products, solutions and services, Siemens Energy covers almost the entire energy value chain from power and heat generation and transmission to storage. The portfolio includes conventional and renewable energy technology, such as gas and steam turbines, and power generators and transformers. Its wind power subsidiary Siemens Gamesa makes Siemens Energy a global market leader in renewable energies. An estimated one-sixth of the electricity generated worldwide is based on technologies from Siemens Energy. The company employs around 106,000 people worldwide in more than 90 countries and generated revenue of €39.1 billion in fiscal year 2025. Siemens Energy and Siemens Gamesa are currently preparing to transition to Omterra, a new independent brand, with implementation occurring in phases.

www.siemens-energy.com

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Contacts:

For more information, please contact:

Laura Lupton

Corporate Communications, Dynamis Power Solutions

llupton@beusaenergy.com

832.702.4161