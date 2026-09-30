Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2026) - Thistle Resources Inc. (TSXV: TRCG) (OTCQB: TRCGF) (FSE: BU9) (the "Company" or "Thistle") is pleased to announce the acquisition of the Brunswick East Project Claims. This claim package consists of 62 units covering an area of 13.64 kms2, located strategically between the World-Famous Brunswick #12 Mine and our High-Priority Brunswick Antimony Project.

Highlights

Staked Claim #12639 (13.64 kms 2 ) covering a suite of clastic sedimentary rocks that hosts Sb and Ag mineralization to the south where they are in contact with the Pabineau Granite contact.

Explored previously for its VMS potential due to the proximity of the Brunswick #12, the recent discovery of Sb to the south along the granite contact makes the ground an attractive addition to the project.

The acquisition increases the project size to 269 units, covering an area of 59.18 Km2.





FIGURE 1: Newly acquired "Brunswick East Project" CB #12639 Location Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

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Patrick J Cruickshank, MBA, President & CEO stated, "We are thrilled to have acquired this strategic project and enhance our footprint adjacent to the world class Brunswick #12 Mine. I consistently hear that the best location to find new deposits is in the shadows of existing deposits. This also almost doubles the size of our Brunswick Antimony Project and secures the entire mineralized contact from the granite intrusion. Acquiring "Brunswick East" claims through the province's lottery staking system (NB eClaims Process) was a spectacular achievement for such a valuable asset with immense potential. We look forward to including this project in our 2027 exploration program."

ATRIUM RESEARCH ENGAGEMENT



Thistle Resources Inc is pleased to announce it has engaged the services of Atrium Research Corporation ("Atrium"), a leading company sponsored research firm. Atrium will publish various research reports on Thistle based on publicly available information, industry data, and discussions with management. Atrium will also host three recorded interviews with Thistle's management team to present the investment case in an interview format. In exchange for its research services, Atrium will receive cash compensation in the amount of $10,200 per quarter for the services listed above. The services will be provided for 18 months beginning on September 28th, 2026. At the end of the Term, At the end of the Term, Thistle Resources Inc. may extend this Agreement either (a) for a further twelve (12) months at the same quarterly fee, or (b) on a quarter-to-quarter basis at the quarterly fee plus a 5% increase. Thistle Resources Inc. will notify Atrium Research of its choice in writing at least thirty (30) days before the end of the Term; if no notice is given, the Agreement will continue on a quarter-to-quarter basis under option (b). Either party may end a quarter-to-quarter extension on thirty (30) days' written notice. All other terms of this Agreement continue to apply during any extension.

Atrium and the Company are arm's-length parties, and neither Atrium nor its insiders holds any shares or options to purchase shares in the issued and outstanding capital of the Company.



About Atrium Research

Atrium Research provides institutional quality company sponsored research on public equities in North America. Its investment philosophy takes a 3-5 year view on equities currently being overlooked by the market. Its research process emphasizes understanding the key performance metrics for each specific company, trustworthy management teams, and an in-depth valuation analysis. Atrium Research is wholly owned and operated by its Co-Founders, Ben Pirie and Nicholas Cortellucci.

Qualified Person

The technical and scientific information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Gary Lohman, P.Geo., COO & VP Exploration of Thistle Resources Inc. and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Lohman is not independent of the Company.

About Thistle Resources Inc.

Thistle Resources Inc. is a Canadian precious metals and critical minerals exploration company operating in the world-famous Bathurst Mining Camp of New Brunswick, one of Canada's most prolific mining districts. The never-drilled Brunswick Antimony Project offers blue-sky potential - a high-grade antimony-silver-gold discovery on the eastern flack adjacent to the world-famous past-producing Brunswick No. 12 mine property. At the flagship Middle River Gold Project, Phase 1 and 2 drilling have confirmed gold mineralization from surface to 130 meters along a 7-kilometre trend of mineralized folds, with an untested deeper zone from 400 meters and Phase 3 ahead. The portfolio also includes the Middle River VMS, Alba Forks Gold, and Celtic Highland Gold projects. With exploration planned across both flagships in 2026, Thistle is advancing two discovery stories in a single district.

LinkedIn: ThistleResources

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This press release may include forward-looking information concerning the business of Thistle. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Thistle. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "will," "may," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "could" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Forward-looking information involves significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the uncertainties involved in interpreting geological data, risks associated with exploration and mining operations, commodity price fluctuations, the ability to obtain financing and required permits, and regulatory restrictions. The Company's objective to define more than 2,000,000 ounces of gold at the Middle River Gold Project is a target only and is not a current mineral resource or mineral reserve estimate as defined under National Instrument 43-101; there is no guarantee it will be achieved. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of forward-looking information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise. Thistle undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Thistle Resources Inc., 40 King Street West #2400, Toronto, ON M5H 3S1 | www.thistleresources.com | (506) 800-0581

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