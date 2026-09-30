American Vanguard: Sipcam Agro USA and AMGUARD Environmental Technologies to Enter Distribution Agreement

Expanded partnership pairs Sipcam's proprietary portfolio and innovation pipeline with AMGUARD's specialty-market reach

MORRISVILLE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2026 / Sipcam Agro USA Inc. ("Sipcam"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Sipcam Oxon S.p.A., part of the Sipcam Oxon Group, the innovator and owner of the technologies covered by this agreement, and AMGUARD Environmental Technologies ("AMGUARD"), the specialty markets division of AMVAC Chemical Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of American Vanguard Corporation ("AVD"), today announced a strategic distribution agreement enabling AMGUARD to commercialize a portfolio of Sipcam's owned technologies, including Carve, Carve Xtra, Coastal, Endow, ETQ Flex, Linchpin, and Slipstream products across U.S. golf, landscape, and ornamental markets.

The agreement is effective immediately, with products available to selected distribution partners in time for the upcoming application season.

The agreement significantly broadens a longstanding working relationship between the companies and aligns complementary strengths: Sipcam contributes its owned portfolio of established technologies, proven U.S. specialty-market performance, and continued innovation pipeline, while AMGUARD contributes an active field sales organization and long-standing distributor relationships to expand the portfolio's commercial reach.

Brent Marek, Chief Executive Officer of Sipcam Agro USA, commented, "As the innovator and owner of these technologies, Sipcam is committed to advancing differentiated solutions for specialty customers. This agreement allows Sipcam to significantly expand market penetration and customer access while maintaining ownership and stewardship of our differentiated technologies and accelerating the commercialization of our innovation pipeline."

"The United States is a strategic market for Sipcam Oxon, and Turf & Ornamental is an important part of our long-term growth ambitions. This agreement reflects our commitment to investing in innovation, strong partnerships and the continued development of our U.S. business." Nadia Gagliardini, President, Sipcam Oxon Group.

Shayne M. Wetherall, AMGUARD President, added, "We're excited to broaden our relationship with Sipcam Agro. By bringing Sipcam's innovative technologies to market through our specialty sales and distribution network, we can offer customers a stronger portfolio of novel products and chemistries."

Dak Kaye, Chief Executive Officer of American Vanguard, said, "I have had a relationship with Sipcam for many years. This agreement pairs Sipcam's owned, differentiated technologies with AMGUARD's commercial reach and distributor relationships. It expands our specialty offering in a capital-efficient way, immediately increases our new product offering, and supports our broader strategy of focusing on higher-value markets where we can win."

About AMGUARD Environmental Technologies

AMGUARD Environmental Technologies is an emerging provider of non-crop and specialty-market solutions for the U.S. Public Health, Pest Control, Ornamental & Greenhouse, Golf, Lawn & Landscape, Foodservice, and Consumer markets. We are the specialty markets division of AMVAC Chemical Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of American Vanguard Corporation. From our RTP headquarters and labs, AMGUARD evaluates, positions, and commercializes a diverse portfolio that includes proven chemistries, innovative technologies, and green solutions from technology owners such as Sipcam. Our strength is translating differentiated technologies into effective specialty-market solutions through focused sales execution and customer access. We are committed to protecting the population from disease vectors, mitigating structural pest damage, creating healthy foodservice environments and outdoor living spaces, and maintaining outdoor sports and recreation venues. Our mission is to provide our customers with powerful technology solutions to keep their businesses strong and growing. www.AMGUARDTECH.com

About SIPCAM Agro USA Inc.

Headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, Sipcam Agro USA Inc. is an innovator, technology owner, and leading provider of crop protection, turf and ornamental management, and custom formulation solutions. The company is part of the Sipcam Oxon Group, a privately held global leader with an 80-year legacy of chemical formulation and manufacturing expertise. Operating key manufacturing and formulation assets-including its automated Sipcam Agro Solutions facility in Waynesboro, Mississippi-Sipcam Agro develops, owns, and delivers high-quality, competitively priced, and dependable agrotechnology products to growers and specialty-market customers across North America. For more information, visit www.sipcam.com.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation is a diversified specialty and agriculture products company that develops and markets products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public health. Over the past 20 years, through product and business acquisitions, the Company has significantly expanded its operations and now has more than 1,000 product registrations worldwide. To learn more about the Company, please reference www.american-vanguard.com.

About Sipcam Oxon

Headquartered in Milan, Italy, the Sipcam Oxon Group is an independent, global agrotechnology innovator and technology owner with 80 years of expertise in the development, registration, production, and marketing of plant protection solutions. Through its expansive international network of synthesis plants, formulation facilities, and distribution subsidiaries, Sipcam Oxon creates, owns, and advances crop protection chemistries, biostimulants, and biorational technologies for the global agricultural sector. Grounded in global collaboration and industry excellence, the group remains committed to investing in differentiated technologies and providing reliable, high-yield solutions that advance sustainable modern agriculture. For more details, visit www.sipcam-oxon.com.

American Vanguard Investor Contact:

Robert Winters

Alpha IR Group

AVD@alpha-ir.com

(312) 445-2870 Sipcam Agro USA Media Contact:

Dave Feist

Marketing Director

dfeist@sipcamagro.com

(970) 219-5013

SOURCE: American Vanguard

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/chemicals/sipcam-agro-usa-and-amguard-environmental-technologies-to-enter-distribution-agreement-1228485