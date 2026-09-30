CuriosityStream: Curiosity Stream Launches on Prime Video in Canada

With the Canadian launch, Curiosity Stream is now available through Prime Video in five major English-speaking markets, expanding its global presence on the platform

SILVER SPRING, MD / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2026 / CuriosityStream Inc. (Nasdaq:CURI), a leading global factual media and entertainment company, today announced the launch of its flagship streaming service, Curiosity Stream, as a subscription on Prime Video in Canada.

The launch significantly expands Curiosity Stream's relationship with Prime Video and brings the service's subscription presence to five major English-speaking markets: the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Curiosity Stream is also distributed as a subscription through Prime Video in Germany, India, the Netherlands, Sweden and Finland.

Amazon customers across Canada can now subscribe to Curiosity Stream directly through Prime Video and explore thousands of award-winning and critically acclaimed films, series and specials spanning science, nature, history, technology, civilization and human achievement. The integration gives customers the convenience of discovering, subscribing to and watching Curiosity Stream within the Prime Video experience, with no additional app to download.

"Canada is an important market for Curiosity Stream, and this launch represents a significant milestone in our longstanding and growing relationship with Prime Video," said Jay Sodha, Curiosity's VP of Partnerships and Business Development. "With Curiosity Stream now available through Prime Video across the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, we have established powerful distribution across many of the world's most important English-speaking markets. Prime Video has been exceptional in helping us make Curiosity Stream easier to discover and enjoy, and we see tremendous opportunity to continue expanding this relationship around the world."

The Canadian launch advances Curiosity's strategy of meeting audiences on the platforms they already use while working with leading distribution partners to create simple, integrated viewing experiences. With a deep library of globally relevant factual entertainment, broad international rights and extensive content-localization capabilities, Curiosity offers partners a flexible range of products tailored to individual markets, from premium subscription services and linear channels to free, ad-supported streaming channels and direct content licensing.

Amazon customers in Canada can subscribe to the Curiosity Stream subscription now through Prime Video for $7.99/month CAD after a 7-day free trial.

About CuriosityStream Inc.

CuriosityStream Inc. (Nasdaq:CURI) is the entertainment brand for people who want to know more. The global media company is home to award-winning original and curated factual films, shows, and series covering science, nature, history, technology, society, and lifestyle. CuriosityStream is also a leading provider of AI model training datasets, leveraging one of the world's largest and most valuable rights cleared media corpora. The company's portfolio spans millions of hours of premium video and audio, up to 1 trillion proprietary tokens of production-grade code rich with developer context, and dozens of bespoke datasets created with proprietary content intelligence tools. See our sample datasets in action here. CuriosityStream's data licensing partnerships enable leading technology companies to train and fine-tune generative, agentic, and physical AI systems that will power the next era of infrastructure and enterprise capabilities.

CuriosityStream also reaches millions of subscribers worldwide, operating the flagship Curiosity Stream SVOD service; Curiosity Channel, the linear television channel available via global distribution partners; Curiosity University, featuring talks from the best professors at the world's most renowned universities as well as courses, short and long-form videos, and podcasts; Curiosity Now, Curiosity History, Curiosity Animals, Curiosity Explora, and other free, ad-supported channels; Curiosity Audio Network, with original content and podcasts; and Curiosity Studios, which oversees original programming. For more information, visit CuriosityStream.com.

Media Contact:

Vanessa Gillon

vanessa.gillon@curiositystream.com

SOURCE: CuriosityStream

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/curiosity-stream-launches-on-prime-video-in-canada-1228976