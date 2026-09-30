Led by Shift4Good, with Bridges, BNP Paribas Développement and Ora Global, the round will fund US and APAC expansion and entry into data centers and electronics manufacturing.

Inbolt, which gives industrial robots the ability to see, think, and adapt in real time letting them master any process, part, or station today announced $12.5M in funding. The round was led by new investor Shift4Good, a venture capital firm focused on decarbonizing transportation and energy, and joined by Bridges Climate Transition Partners, a specialist private markets investor focused on the transition to a more sustainable future. Existing investors BNP Paribas Développement and Ora Global also participated, bringing Inbolt's total funding to $34M.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260930319904/en/

Even in highly automated factories, most industrial robots are effectively blind, unable to perceive part misalignment, tooling wear, or small variations. Inbolt founders Rudy Cohen (left), Louis Dumas, and Albane Dersy (right), are changing this by giving robots real-time 3D vision and AI-powered guidance.

The capital will fund Inbolt's expansion in the US, where the company opened a Detroit office in 2026, in APAC, and its entry into two new sectors: data centers and electronics manufacturing.

Blind spots on the factory floor

Even in highly automated factories, most industrial robots are effectively blind. They can't perceive part misalignment, tooling wear, or the small variations that occur naturally on every production line, so when something shifts even slightly out of position, the robot either stalls, throws an error, or produces a defective part. Multiply that across a factory floor and the cost adds up: a 2025 ABB survey of 3,600 industrial leaders found unplanned downtime can cost as much as $500,000 an hour, with 44% reporting equipment-related stoppages at least once a month.

Giving robots sight

Inbolt's answer is a combination of 3D vision and a hardware-agnostic AI software layer that gives robots the ability to perceive their environment and adjust their control loops in real time. The system can be deployed on both new and existing production lines, allowing manufacturers to upgrade automation without replacing installed equipment and it runs natively on major robot platforms including FANUC, ABB, KUKA, Yaskawa, Comau, and Universal Robots.

Inbolt works across industries including automotive, electronics, and data centers, and is already deployed on 200+ robots in 100+ factories across three continents, with clients including Bosch, Beko, Flex, Ford, Stellantis and Toyota.

Founded in 2019 by Rudy Cohen (CEO), Albane Dersy (COO), and Louis Dumas (CTO), Inbolt is headquartered in Paris.

Recent recognition

Inbolt's momentum has drawn recent recognition beyond the factory floor. The company was ranked #3 on the Sifted 100: France Benelux, the Financial Times-backed publication's annual ranking of the region's 100 fastest-growing startups, on the strength of a two-year revenue CAGR of over 500%.

Inbolt's technology was also recently featured by The New York Times, which reported that its deployment helped a Stellantis assembly plant in Detroit become a top performer in the company.

Quotes

"AI is increasingly moving beyond screens and into factories and machines. Inbolt enables robots to be deployed faster and to operate with far greater precision and flexibility in changing environments. We have been impressed by the team's ability to turn sophisticated technology into a robust solution already deployed across leading global manufacturers in automotive and beyond. Inbolt also illustrates Europe's ability to convert world-class research into technologies with global industrial relevance. We are pleased to support the team as the company enters its next stage of growth." - Julien Baumont, Partner, Shift4Good

There are nearly 5 million industrial robots in factories across the world, mostly running blind. They jam, break and sit idle, wasting energy and time. Inbolt's physical AI has solved this problem in difficult production environments, not just in lab demos. We're proud to back Rudy, Albane, Louis and the Inbolt team, as they expand their leading computer vision solutions to manufacturers worldwide." - Christophe Defert, Partner, Bridges Climate Transition Partners

Robots have been running blind for fifty years. Fixing that isn't about better hardware. It's about giving every robot, regardless of make or model, the intelligence to see and adapt in real time. This round lets us bring that to manufacturers everywhere, not just the ones with the deepest integration budgets." - Rudy Cohen, Co-founder CEO, Inbolt

Download images: Here

About Inbolt

Inbolt gives robots the ability to see, think, and adapt in real time. Its generalist AI model enables any robot to master any process, part, or station, helping manufacturers deploy faster, cut costs, and keep production moving. Trusted by Stellantis, Toyota, Beko, and Ford, Inbolt combines real-time 3D vision and proprietary models to deliver precise part localization and robot trajectory control, even in unstructured environments or moving lines. Trained on a CAD model in minutes and compatible with FANUC, ABB, KUKA, Yaskawa, Comau and Universal Robots, Inbolt powers over 100 factories worldwide with flexible, scalable automation.

About Shift4Good

Shift4Good is a global venture capital platform with €220 million in assets under management, focused on the decarbonization of transportation and energy. We invest in solutions for the movement of goods and people sectors representing around 25% of global CO2 emissions as well as in the energy technologies enabling this transition. Backed by highly selective European public and financial institutions, alongside leading corporates and family offices, we partner with entrepreneurs deploying transformative technologies at scale. Headquartered in Paris and Singapore, Shift4Good also has a presence in Luxembourg and Stockholm.

About Bridges Fund Management

Bridges is a specialist private markets investor. Its funds invest exclusively in solutions that help to build a more sustainable, more inclusive future. Bridges is also committed to being a global leader in impact investing. One of the UK's founding B Corps in 2015, its most recent score was in the top 2% of all B Corps globally. Bridges Climate Transition Partners is Bridges' specialist climate technology investment team. It invests in Series A B stage companies that are driving the new 'intelligence era' of climate technology.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260930319904/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Inbolt: Carl Standertskjold carl.standertskjold@inbolt.com +33749391906

Shift4Good: Olivia Chavassieu Olivia.Chavassieu@shift4good.com +33 7 49 63 40 80

Bridges Fund Management: James Taylor james.taylor@bridgesfundmanagement.com