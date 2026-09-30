

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (HPE), announced on Wednesday that it has secured a $1.2 billion order from cloud infrastructure provider Vultr to deploy AMD Helios AI Rack by HPE systems at U.S. data centers.



The company said this is the first order for new AMD Helios system, that integrates rack-scale compute, scale-up networking and liquid cooling.



The order builds on Vultr's collaboration with Juniper Networks, now part of HPE, and is part of HPE's AI Data Center Solutions portfolio designed with AMD for trillion-parameter model training and high-volume inference.



In pre-market activity on the NYSE, shares of HPE were up 4.30 percent, changing hands at $64.14, after closing Tuesday's regular session 1.82 percent lower.



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