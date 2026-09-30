

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Wednesday, Medtronic plc (MDT) said it received FDA clearance and CE Mark for the latest Affera Prism-2 Mapping Software and CE Mark for the PulseSelect ProxBox Adapter with Proximity Indicator software.



The Affera Prism-2 Mapping Software helps physicians create three-dimensional maps of the heart's electrical activity during cardiac ablation procedures for arrhythmias.



The latest software includes Beat Matching, Pace Tagging and improvements to the system's internal pacing stimulator, supporting visualization and analysis of cardiac electrical activity during procedures.



The PulseSelect ProxBox Adapter with Proximity Indicator software provides real-time, impedance-based feedback to help physicians assess catheter proximity to targeted heart tissue before pulsed field ablation energy is delivered.



Medtronic said the regulatory milestones expand mapping and tissue-proximity capabilities across its cardiac ablation portfolio.



Currently, MDT is trading at $86.81, down 0.56%.



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