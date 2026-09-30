ALK-Abelló: ALK expands strategic tablet supply partnership with Catalent

Inside Information

Agreement provides long-term expanded access to Catalent's fast-dissolving (Zydis ® ) tablet formulation technology.

Supply robustness secured with prioritised manufacturing capacity increase of ~40% to 1.1 billion tablets annually from early 2030s.

Over three years, ALK to invest DKK 500 million in capacity at Catalent.

ALK (ALKB:DC / Nasdaq Copenhagen: ALK B) today announced that it has expanded its long-standing contract manufacturing partnership with Catalent, Inc. ("Catalent"), a leader in enabling the development and supply of better treatments for patients worldwide. Establishing long-term supply robustness is a strategic priority for ALK, and the expanded agreement secures ALK long-term access to Catalent's Zydis® technology for all its allergen products, including potential future tablets for peanut and tree nut allergies.

The agreement also secures additional production capacity to sustain the expected future demand for ALK's SLIT (sublingual immunotherapy) tablet portfolio. Based on production sites in the UK and Canada, ALK expects to increase its annual tablet capacity by an additional 300 million to 1.1 billion tablets from early 2030s and beyond.

Peter Halling, President & CEO, said: "We are very pleased to reinforce our long-standing collaboration with Catalent, which plays an important role in producing ALK's SLIT tablets. This partnership, already in place for more than two decades, has the potential to become one of the longest lasting in pharma. The expanded partnership underscores the unique durability of our core business model - with no patent cliff to manage - while the strengthened supply chain and added capacity secure our ability to serve many more people with allergy for years to come."

Terms and financials

Under the terms of the agreement, ALK will commit total payments to Catalent of approximately DKK 500 million to secure the capacity expansion. These payments will be capitalised over three years on the balance sheet under 'prepayments' and amortised over the duration of the contract. The development in future manufacturing costs is expected to offset these initial payments over time.

The agreement does not affect ALK's financial guidance for 2026 or ALK's long-term financial targets.

ALK-Abelló A/S

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations: Per Plotnikof, tel. +45 4574 7527, mobile +45 2261 2525

Media: Maiken Riise Andersen, tel. +45 5054 1434

This announcement contains inside information. This is information that ALK-Abelló A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

About ALK

ALK is a global specialty pharmaceutical company focused on allergy. ALK's activities cover the entire value chain of developing, sourcing, producing, and marketing a diversified portfolio of products for diagnosing and treating respiratory allergies and severe allergic reactions (anaphylaxis) in both children and adults. Headquartered in Denmark, ALK employs around 2,800 people worldwide and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Nasdaq: ALK B). Visit us at www.alk.net.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc. is a leading global contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) delivering tailored, end-to-end solutions across all phases of development and manufacturing for pharma, biotech and consumer health customers, and supplying billions of doses annually from nearly 40 global sites.

Among its proprietary technologies is Zydis®, a freeze-dried orally disintegrating tablet formulation that disperses almost instantly in the mouth, offering a fast, convenient and palatable dosage form - particularly suited to patients, such as children, who may struggle with conventional tablets.