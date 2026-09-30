Groupe Casino: Extension of consents from RCF and Quatrim creditors and of the maturity of the operational financings

Extension of consents from RCF and Quatrim creditors

and of the maturity of the operational financings

Paris, 30 September 2026

Further to its press release dated 27 July 20261, the Group announces that it has obtained from its RCF and Quatrim creditors an extension of their consent not to use the current discussions regarding the adaptation and strengthening project of the Group's financial structure as any means of action in respect of (i) the financing documentation forming an integral part of the accelerated safeguard plans or (ii) the approved operational financing documentation under the conciliation protocols.

The RCF, operational financings and Quatrim consents are now valid until 31 October 2026, with an option to extend to 15 November 2026 in the event of the signing of a binding agreement by 31 October 2026 with Quatrim creditors.

The consents relating to the RCF, operational financings and Quatrim also include a standstill on any right arising from the non-payment of the TLB interest due on 27 September 2026, as announced by Casino in its press release dated 24 September 20262-

Furthermore, the Group indicates that it has obtained from relevant creditors an extension of the maturity of its operational financings until 15 November 2026, except for the RCF Monoprix Exploitation, the maturity of which has been postponed to 16 November 2026.

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ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS CONTACTS

Charlotte IZABEL - cizabel@groupe-casino.fr - Tél: +33 (0)6 89 19 88 33

IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr - Tél: +33 (0)1 53 65 24 17

PRESS CONTACTS

Casino Group - Communications Department

Stéphanie ABADIE - sabadie@groupe-casino.fr - Tél: +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05

directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr - Tél: + 33(0) 1 53 65 24 29

1 Press release dated 27 July 2026

2 Press release dated 24 September 2026