DJ Charwood Energy: W&nergy, a subsidiary of Charwood Energy, announces it has successfully raised EUR1.92 million through its crowdfunding campaign on Enerfip.

Charwood Energy Charwood Energy: W&nergy, a subsidiary of Charwood Energy, announces it has successfully raised EUR1.92 million through its crowdfunding campaign on Enerfip. 30-Sep-2026 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release Saint-Nolff, September 30, 2026 W&nergy, a subsidiary of Charwood Energy, announces it has successfully raised EUR1.92 million through its crowdfunding campaign on Enerfip Charwood Energy (ISIN: FR001400AJ60, ticker: ALCWE), a French specialist offering tailored energy solutions from biomass recovery, is announcing the success of its crowdfunding campaign on Enerfip, having raised EUR1.92 million. This fundraising marks another important milestone in the development of W&nergy and the diversification strategy of Charwood Energy, which now intends to develop, finance, own and operate its own biomass renewable energy production units. This strategy has already been illustrated by the pyrogasification unit project developed for the Verallia group in Cognac. The facility at the Verallia site will produce nearly 30,000 MWh of renewable syngas each year, generated from local biomass to power a glass furnace. In the long term, the unit is expected to cover nearly 20% of the furnace's energy needs and to avoid approximately 6,000 tons of CO2 emissions per year, thereby contributing to the decarbonization of a particularly energy-intensive industrial sector. A first step towards deploying a larger-scale model This successful fundraising should enable W&nergy to continue rolling out the proprietary model at other French manufacturers. The aim is to replicate this model at other energy-intensive industrial sites by offering local renewable gas production adapted to the specific needs of each manufacturer. Adrien Haller, Chairman & CEO and founder of Charwood Energy, said: "This successful fundraising marks a key milestone for W&nergy and for the entire Charwood Energy Group. It allows us to move forward in the deployment of our model with other manufacturers. We would like to thank all the investors who participated in this transaction and who have contributed to the financing of industrial projects for the production of renewable energy from biomass." Mobilization of investors around the energy transition With an initial target amount of EUR2 million, the transaction involved standard bonds offering a gross annual interest rate of 9%, for a term of three years, with repayment of the principal at maturity. The minimum ticket was set at EUR50. The success of this campaign has been possible thanks to investor interest in backing projects that contribute to the development of new renewable energy production capacities and the decarbonization of industrial sectors. Next publication: H1 2026 results, October 26, 2026, after market close. About W&nergy W&nergy is the energy production subsidiary of the Charwood Energy Group, created in partnership with the Eiffel Gaz Vert fund. Its mission is to develop, finance, own, and operate renewable energy production facilities based on biomass, offering industrial clients long-term energy supply contracts. About Charwood Energy Convinced that biomass is one of the keys to meeting the challenges of the energy transition, Charwood Energy designs, installs and maintains customized solutions for the production of renewable energy from biomass. Charwood Energy possesses a wealth of technical know-how and is proficient in all biomass recovery technologies - heating systems and networks, methanization and pyrogasification. Positioned since 2019 in the promising process of pyrogasification, Charwood Energy is now also involved in the development and operation of pyrogasification units on its own account, to produce and sell green gas (syngas), biochar and carbon credits to industrial customers, through direct supply contracts. The company is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR001400AJ60, ticker: ALCWE) - Eligible for inclusion in French PEA and PEA-PME equity savings plans. Charwood Energy has also been named an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance. Find out more at https://charwood.energy/en/investors Contacts CHARWOOD ENERGY investisseur@charwood.energy +33 (0)2 97 26 46 30 SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN Press Relations Investor Relations Jennifer Jullia Ghislaine Gasparetto jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com charwood@seitosei-actifin.com +33 (0)6 02 08 45 49 +33 (0)6 85 36 76 81

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Regulatory filing PDF file

File: PR_Charwood Energy - Enerfip fund raising success_vFinal

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Charwood Energy 1 Rue Benjamin Franklin - P.A. de Kerboulard 56250 Saint-Nolff France Phone: 0297264630 E-mail: contact@energy.bzh ISIN: FR001400AJ60 Euronext Ticker: ALCWE AMF Category: Inside information / Issuer activities (acquisitions, sales...) EQS News ID: 2408104 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2408104 30-Sep-2026 CET/CEST

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September 30, 2026 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)