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CE

WKN: A3DQCT | ISIN: FR001400AJ60 | Ticker-Symbol: L5Q
Stuttgart
21.09.26 | 18:47
3,180 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CHARWOOD ENERGY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHARWOOD ENERGY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,1803,35019:06
Dow Jones News
21.09.2026 18:21 Uhr
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Charwood Energy continues to grow at a strong pace. H1 revenue up +43% to EUR5.6m.

DJ Charwood Energy continues to grow at a strong pace. H1 revenue up +43% to EUR5.6m. 

Charwood Energy 
Charwood Energy continues to grow at a strong pace. H1 revenue up +43% to EUR5.6m. 
21-Sep-2026 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
Press release 
 
Saint-Nolff, 21 September 2026 

Charwood Energy continues to grow at a strong pace 

H1 revenue up +43% to EUR5.6m, 
 
Confirmed orders[1] up +20% 

Charwood Energy (ISIN: FR001400AJ60, ticker: ALCWE), a French specialist offering tailored energy solutions from 
biomass recovery, is reporting its H1 2025 revenue. 
 
In the first half of 2026, Charwood Energy made revenue of EUR5.6 million, an increase of +43% compared with the first 
half of 2025, continuing the acceleration seen since 2023. 
 
90% of revenue was generated on behalf of third parties, for design, construction and installation services for 
customised biomass energy recovery solutions, on behalf of external clients such as agricultural holdings, 
manufacturers and local authorities, while 10% is generated for the company's own account. 

In the third-party business, the first half of the year was marked in particular by the gain of several won projects 
that boosted activity over the period: 
 
   -- The supply, installation, and commissioning of a district heating network designed to provide heating and 
  process hot water to the Stellantis plant in La Janais (35), carried out by its construction subsidiary Energy&+ 
  and its client Engie Solutions; 
   -- Winning the project launched by GRDF through its subsidiary Charwood Innovation, which aims to 
  demonstrate the technical feasibility of injecting green gas produced by pyrogasification into gas networks, 
  thereby opening new prospects for decarbonizing gas applications. 
  
 
To date, the Group has secured orders1 from third party customers worth EUR12 million, an increase of +20% compared with 
the first half of 2025 (EUR10 million), deliverable and billable in 2026 and 2027, guaranteeing increased visibility over 
the coming quarters. 
 
Other projects are in advanced discussions and expected to be announced in H2 2026. 

In the proprietary business, several power plants are under development, including one for Verallia France, for which 
construction began in February 2026, in accordance with the roadmap. As a reminder, the 21-year contract covers the 
construction and operation of a syngas production plant at Verallia's site in Cognac, which Charwood Energy will own 
outright. 

Next publication: H1 2026 results on 26 October 2026 after the market closing. 

About Charwood Energy 
 
Convinced that biomass is a key response to the challenges of the energy transition, Charwood Energy designs, installs 
and maintains tailored solutions for the production of biomass renewable energy. 
 
Charwood Energy has a wealth of technical know-how and expertise in all biomass recovery technologies, including 
heating and heating networks, anaerobic digestion and pyrogasification. 
 
Positioned since 2019 in the promising area of pyrogasification technology, Charwood Energy is now also involved in the 
development and operation of proprietary pyrogasification units aiming to produce and sell green gas (syngas), biochar 
and carbon credits to industrial customers under direct purchasing contracts. 
 
The company is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR001400AJ60, ticker: ALCWE) - Eligible for PEA PME equity 
savings plans - Certified as an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance. 
 
For more information, visit https://charwood.energy/investisseurs/ 

Contacts 

CHARWOOD ENERGY 
 
investisseur@charwood.energy 
 
                     
+33 (0)2 97 26 46 30 

                   SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN 
SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN 
                 Press Relations 
Investor Relations 
                 Jennifer Jullia 
Ghislaine Gasparetto 
                 jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com 
charwood@seitosei-actifin.com 
                 +33 (0)6 02 08 45 49 
+33 (0)6 85 36 76 81

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[1]Total order book for signed projects deducted from revenue already recorded based on the progress of work completed.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file

File: PR_Charwood Energy - H1 2026 revenue_vFinal 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     Charwood Energy 
         1 Rue Benjamin Franklin - P.A. de Kerboulard 
         56250 Saint-Nolff 
         France 
Phone:      0297264630 
E-mail:     contact@energy.bzh 
ISIN:      FR001400AJ60 
Euronext Ticker: ALCWE 
AMF Category:  Inside information / News release on accounts, results 
EQS News ID:   2402604 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2402604 21-Sep-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2402604&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 21, 2026 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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