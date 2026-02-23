DJ Charwood Energy: Business growth of +86% in 2025. Acceleration in the second half of the year.

Charwood Energy recorded consolidated revenue of EUR9.3m for 2025, up +86% compared with 2024. Business accelerated sharply in the second half of the year, with sales up +123% over the period.

Revenue was generated entirely on behalf of third parties, for design, construction and installation services for customised biomass energy recovery solutions, on behalf of external clients such as agricultural holdings, manufacturers and local authorities.

Charwood Energy made a number of structural advances in 2025, both in operational terms and in terms of strengthening the Group:

Signing and delivery of major projects:

-- Signing of a project for the design and construction of a biomass boiler plant to supply renewable energy to two

public buildings in Méru, Oise; -- Signing of a project for the installation of wood-fired boilers for the district heating network of the

municipality of Gaillac, Tarn; -- Signature of the first corporate PPA[1] with Verallia France to supply syngas to the Cognac site; -- Completion of a 250 kW prefabricated biomass boiler plant in Châteaumeillant (Centre-Val de Loire) in partnership

with Engie Solutions; -- Signing of a project for the design and construction of an 850 kW modular biomass boiler plant with a 900 kW gas

backup system in Morbihan; -- Completion of modernization works at a biogas plant in Brittany.

Successful financing of two subsidiaries:

-- Bond financing of Charwood Innovation, a subsidiary of Charwood Energy, for EUR1.5 million on LITA.co; -- Equity loan of EUR1 million for the Energy&+ subsidiary on MiiMOSA.

Lastly, Charwood Energy has finalised the financing for its first wholly-owned syngas plant, which will supply green gas to the Verallia France site.

To date, the Group has recorded secured orders[2] on behalf of third parties totalling EUR10 million, deliverable and billable in 2026.

Other projects are in advanced discussions and expected to be announced in H1 2026.

In the own-account business, five power plants are under development, including one on behalf of Verallia France, the construction of which is expected to begin in Q1 2026. The 21-year contract covers the construction and operation of a syngas production plant at Verallia's Cognac site, to be owned by Charwood Energy.

Next publication: 2025 full-year results on 27 April 2026 after market close.

About Charwood Energy

Convinced that biomass is a key response to the challenges of the energy transition, Charwood Energy designs, installs and maintains tailored solutions for the production of biomass renewable energy.

Charwood Energy has a wealth of technical know-how and expertise in all biomass recovery technologies, including heating and heating networks, anaerobic digestion and pyrogasification.

Positioned since 2019 in the promising area of pyrogasification technology, Charwood Energy is now also involved in the development and operation of proprietary pyrogasification units aiming to produce and sell green gas (syngas), biochar and carbon credits to industrial customers under direct purchasing contracts.

The company is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR001400AJ60, ticker: ALCWE) - Eligible for PEA PME equity savings plans - Certified as an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance.

For more information, visit https://charwood.energy/investisseurs/

