Donnerstag, 08.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Steht diese NASDAQ-Biotech-Aktie jetzt vor einer seltenen Kaufgelegenheit?
WKN: A3DQCT | ISIN: FR001400AJ60 | Ticker-Symbol: L5Q
Frankfurt
08.01.26 | 09:07
2,680 Euro
+1,52 % +0,040
Charwood Energy: Charwood Energy announces its 2026 financial communication calendar

Charwood Energy: Charwood Energy announces its 2026 financial communication calendar 
08-Jan-2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
Press release 
 
Saint-Nolff, January 8, 2026 

Charwood Energy announces its 2026 financial communication calendar 

Charwood Energy (ISIN: FR001400AJ60, ticker: ALCWE), a French company specializing in custom solutions for recovering 
energy from biomass, informs the market of its upcoming financial publication dates. 

 -- Revenues for fiscal year 2025: February 23, 2026 
  
 
 -- Full-year results 2025: April 27, 2026 
  
 
 -- 2026 Half-year revenues: September 21, 2026 
  
 
 -- 2026 Half-year results: October 26, 2026 

NB: All publication dates are after the close of trading. 

About Charwood Energy 
 
Convinced that biomass is a key response to the challenges of the energy transition, Charwood Energy designs, installs 
and maintains tailored solutions for the production of biomass renewable energy. 
 
Charwood Energy boasts a wealth of technical know-how and expertise in all biomass recovery technologies, including 
heating and heat networks, anaerobic digestion, and pyrogasification. 
 
Positioned since 2019 in the promising area of pyrogasification technology, Charwood Energy is now also involved in the 
development and operation of proprietary pyrogasification units aiming to produce and sell green gas, biochar and 
carbon credits to industrial customers under direct purchasing contracts. 
 
The company is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR001400AJ60; Ticker: ALCWE) - Eligible for PEA PME equity 
savings plans - Certified as an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance. 
 
To find out more: https://charwood.energy/investisseurs   

Contacts 

CHARWOOD ENERGY 
 
investisseur@charwood.energy 
                     
 
+33 (0)2 97 26 46 30 
 
SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN 
                 SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN 
Investor Relations 
                 Press Relations 
Ghislaine Gasparetto 
                 presse@seitosei-actifin.com 
charwood@seitosei-actifin.com 
                   
 +33 (0)6 85 36 76 81

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file

File: Charwood Energy announces its 2026 financial communication calendar 

=------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     Charwood Energy 
         1 Rue Benjamin Franklin - P.A. de Kerboulard 
         56250 Saint-Nolff 
         France 
Phone:      0297264630 
E-mail:     contact@energy.bzh 
ISIN:      FR001400AJ60 
Euronext Ticker: ALCWE 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2257422 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2257422 08-Jan-2026 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 08, 2026 12:00 ET (17:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
