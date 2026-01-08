DJ Charwood Energy: Charwood Energy announces its 2026 financial communication calendar

Charwood Energy Charwood Energy: Charwood Energy announces its 2026 financial communication calendar 08-Jan-2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release Saint-Nolff, January 8, 2026 Charwood Energy announces its 2026 financial communication calendar Charwood Energy (ISIN: FR001400AJ60, ticker: ALCWE), a French company specializing in custom solutions for recovering energy from biomass, informs the market of its upcoming financial publication dates. -- Revenues for fiscal year 2025: February 23, 2026 -- Full-year results 2025: April 27, 2026 -- 2026 Half-year revenues: September 21, 2026 -- 2026 Half-year results: October 26, 2026 NB: All publication dates are after the close of trading. About Charwood Energy Convinced that biomass is a key response to the challenges of the energy transition, Charwood Energy designs, installs and maintains tailored solutions for the production of biomass renewable energy. Charwood Energy boasts a wealth of technical know-how and expertise in all biomass recovery technologies, including heating and heat networks, anaerobic digestion, and pyrogasification. Positioned since 2019 in the promising area of pyrogasification technology, Charwood Energy is now also involved in the development and operation of proprietary pyrogasification units aiming to produce and sell green gas, biochar and carbon credits to industrial customers under direct purchasing contracts. The company is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR001400AJ60; Ticker: ALCWE) - Eligible for PEA PME equity savings plans - Certified as an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance. To find out more: https://charwood.energy/investisseurs Contacts CHARWOOD ENERGY investisseur@charwood.energy +33 (0)2 97 26 46 30 SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN Investor Relations Press Relations Ghislaine Gasparetto presse@seitosei-actifin.com charwood@seitosei-actifin.com +33 (0)6 85 36 76 81

Company: Charwood Energy
ISIN: FR001400AJ60
Euronext Ticker: ALCWE

2257422 08-Jan-2026 CET/CEST

