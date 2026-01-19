Anzeige
Charwood Energy: Energy&+ to produce a hot water loop as part of the ENGIE Solutions offer for the decarbonization of the Stellantis La Janais site

DJ Charwood Energy: Energy&+ to produce a hot water loop as part of the ENGIE Solutions offer for the decarbonization of the Stellantis La Janais site 

Charwood Energy 
Charwood Energy: Energy&+ to produce a hot water loop as part of the ENGIE Solutions offer for the decarbonization of 
the Stellantis La Janais site 
19-Jan-2026 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press release 
 
Saint-Nolff, January 19, 2026 

Energy&+ to produce a hot water loop as part of the ENGIE Solutions offer for the decarbonization of the Stellantis La 
Janais site 

Charwood Energy (ISIN: FR001400AJ60, ticker: ALCWE), a French specialist offering tailored energy solutions from 
biomass recovery, announces that a contract has been signed between its subsidiary Energy&+ and its customer Engie 
Solutions for the supply, installation and commissioning of a heat network to provide heating and hot water for the 
Stellantis plant in La Janais (35). 

A project to decarbonize the Stellantis plant 

Stellantis Rennes hired ENGIE Solutions to decarbonize its La Janais plant through the construction of a decarbonized 
hot water loop and two biomass boiler units. 
 
Since the end of 2024, an 8 MW biomass boiler and a 3 km distribution network have been serving 11 substations. This 
facility produces 25,000 MWh of renewable heat per year, equivalent to the energy consumption of 3,000 homes, and 
preventing the emission of 6,650 tons of CO2 each year. 
 
The second tranche of this project is planned for 2026 and involves a production capacity of 6 MW. With the support of 
Energy&+, it will extend the network by a further 3.5 km to serve 60 additional substations. 
 
Subsidized by ADEME via the BCIAT fund to the tune of EUR3.5 million, these facilities will reduce the plant's natural 
gas consumption by 30%. This project thus contributes to the achievement of Stellantis Rennes' ambitious objective: to 
be carbon neutral by 2028. 

Industrial piping produced by Energy&+                            Building for the site's first biomass boiler units 

Replacement of the former heat network 

Signed in the third quarter of 2025, the project won by Energy&+ has been delivered in the fourth quarter of 2025. It 
includes the production of all piping for the industrial process: 
 
 -- Supply of stainless-steel piping 
 -- Removal of old equipment 
 -- Creation of connections on existing networks 
 -- Creation of complete network antennas 
 -- Insulation of networks and valves 
 -- Draining, lockout, filling, testing, commissioning 
 -- Sealing repairs 
  
 
"We are proud that Energy&+ is contributing to this major project by Stellantis to pursue its ambitions of industrial 
decarbonization alongside ENGIE Solutions. This project is a perfect illustration of our technical know-how and our 
commitment to the development of concrete and sustainable solutions to support the energy transition of major 
manufacturers. By participating in projects of this scale, the Group confirms its role as a key player in the 
decarbonization of the regions," says Adrien Haller, Chairman of the Charwood Energy Group. 

Next publication: 2025 full-year revenue, February 23, 2026, after market close. 

About Charwood Energy 
 
Convinced that biomass is one of the keys to meeting the challenges of the energy transition, Charwood Energy designs, 
installs and maintains customized solutions for the production of renewable energy from biomass. 
 
Charwood Energy possesses a wealth of technical know-how and is proficient in all biomass recovery technologies - 
heating systems and networks, methanization and pyrogasification. 
 
Positioned since 2019 in the promising process of pyrogasification, Charwood Energy is now also involved in the 
development and operation of pyrogasification units on its own account, to produce and sell green gas (syngas), biochar 
and carbon credits to industrial customers, through direct supply contracts. 
 
The company is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR001400AJ60, ticker: ALCWE) - Eligible for inclusion in French 
PEA and PEA-PME equity savings plans. Charwood Energy has also been named an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance. 
 
Find out more at https://charwood.energy/en/investors   

Contacts 

CHARWOOD ENERGY 
 
investisseur@charwood.energy 
                     
 
+33 (0)2 97 26 46 30 
 
SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN 
                 SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN 
Investor Relations 
                 Press Relations 
Ghislaine Gasparetto 
                 presse@seitosei-actifin.com 
charwood@seitosei-actifin.com 
                   
 +33 (0)6 85 36 76 81

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file

File: Energy&+ to produce a hot water loop as part of the ENGIE Solutions offer for the decarbonization of the Stellantis La Janais site 

=------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     Charwood Energy 
         1 Rue Benjamin Franklin - P.A. de Kerboulard 
         56250 Saint-Nolff 
         France 
Phone:      0297264630 
E-mail:     contact@energy.bzh 
ISIN:      FR001400AJ60 
Euronext Ticker: ALCWE 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2262364 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2262364 19-Jan-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2262364&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 19, 2026 11:45 ET (16:45 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
