Charwood Energy Charwood Energy: Energy&+ to produce a hot water loop as part of the ENGIE Solutions offer for the decarbonization of the Stellantis La Janais site 19-Jan-2026 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release Saint-Nolff, January 19, 2026 Energy&+ to produce a hot water loop as part of the ENGIE Solutions offer for the decarbonization of the Stellantis La Janais site Charwood Energy (ISIN: FR001400AJ60, ticker: ALCWE), a French specialist offering tailored energy solutions from biomass recovery, announces that a contract has been signed between its subsidiary Energy&+ and its customer Engie Solutions for the supply, installation and commissioning of a heat network to provide heating and hot water for the Stellantis plant in La Janais (35). A project to decarbonize the Stellantis plant Stellantis Rennes hired ENGIE Solutions to decarbonize its La Janais plant through the construction of a decarbonized hot water loop and two biomass boiler units. Since the end of 2024, an 8 MW biomass boiler and a 3 km distribution network have been serving 11 substations. This facility produces 25,000 MWh of renewable heat per year, equivalent to the energy consumption of 3,000 homes, and preventing the emission of 6,650 tons of CO2 each year. The second tranche of this project is planned for 2026 and involves a production capacity of 6 MW. With the support of Energy&+, it will extend the network by a further 3.5 km to serve 60 additional substations. Subsidized by ADEME via the BCIAT fund to the tune of EUR3.5 million, these facilities will reduce the plant's natural gas consumption by 30%. This project thus contributes to the achievement of Stellantis Rennes' ambitious objective: to be carbon neutral by 2028. Industrial piping produced by Energy&+ Building for the site's first biomass boiler units Replacement of the former heat network Signed in the third quarter of 2025, the project won by Energy&+ has been delivered in the fourth quarter of 2025. It includes the production of all piping for the industrial process: -- Supply of stainless-steel piping -- Removal of old equipment -- Creation of connections on existing networks -- Creation of complete network antennas -- Insulation of networks and valves -- Draining, lockout, filling, testing, commissioning -- Sealing repairs "We are proud that Energy&+ is contributing to this major project by Stellantis to pursue its ambitions of industrial decarbonization alongside ENGIE Solutions. This project is a perfect illustration of our technical know-how and our commitment to the development of concrete and sustainable solutions to support the energy transition of major manufacturers. By participating in projects of this scale, the Group confirms its role as a key player in the decarbonization of the regions," says Adrien Haller, Chairman of the Charwood Energy Group. Next publication: 2025 full-year revenue, February 23, 2026, after market close. About Charwood Energy Convinced that biomass is one of the keys to meeting the challenges of the energy transition, Charwood Energy designs, installs and maintains customized solutions for the production of renewable energy from biomass. Charwood Energy possesses a wealth of technical know-how and is proficient in all biomass recovery technologies - heating systems and networks, methanization and pyrogasification. Positioned since 2019 in the promising process of pyrogasification, Charwood Energy is now also involved in the development and operation of pyrogasification units on its own account, to produce and sell green gas (syngas), biochar and carbon credits to industrial customers, through direct supply contracts. The company is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR001400AJ60, ticker: ALCWE) - Eligible for inclusion in French PEA and PEA-PME equity savings plans. Charwood Energy has also been named an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance. Find out more at https://charwood.energy/en/investors Contacts CHARWOOD ENERGY investisseur@charwood.energy +33 (0)2 97 26 46 30 SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN Investor Relations Press Relations Ghislaine Gasparetto presse@seitosei-actifin.com charwood@seitosei-actifin.com +33 (0)6 85 36 76 81

