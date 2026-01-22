Anzeige
WKN: A3DQCT | ISIN: FR001400AJ60 | Ticker-Symbol: L5Q
Stuttgart
22.01.26 | 18:31
3,020 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CHARWOOD ENERGY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHARWOOD ENERGY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,0203,16019:50
Dow Jones News
22.01.2026 18:21 Uhr
215 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Charwood Energy: Green gas: Charwood Innovation selected under GRDF's call for projects on the injection of gas from pyro-gasification

Charwood Energy 
Charwood Energy: Green gas: Charwood Innovation selected under GRDF's call for projects on the injection of gas from 
pyro-gasification 
22-Jan-2026 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
Press release 
 
Saint-Nolff, January 22, 2026 

Green gas: Charwood Innovation selected under GRDF's call for projects on the injection of gas from pyro-gasification 

Charwood Energy (ISIN: FR001400AJ60, ticker: ALCWE), a French specialist offering tailored energy solutions from 
biomass recovery, announces that its subsidiary Charwood Innovation has been selected under the call for projects 
launched by GRDF entitled "Specification compliance and injection of gas produced by pyrogasification". 
 
This project aims to demonstrate the technical feasibility of injecting green gas produced through pyro-gasification 
into gas distribution networks, thereby opening up new prospects for the decarbonisation of gas uses. 

A structuring call for projects to accelerate the development of green gases 
 
Launched last summer by GRDF, this call for projects is designed to address the technical challenges associated with 
injecting gas produced by pyro-gasification into gas distribution networks. By supporting pioneering projects, GRDF 
seeks to strengthen its expertise in bringing this type of gas into compliance with network specifications, prepare its 
networks for future integration and contribute to the emergence of sustainable solutions that diversify sources of 
green gas. 
 
Under this framework, GRDF is supporting each of the three selected projects with funding of up to EUR400,000, to cover 
techno-economic studies, testing of the integration of the different technological building blocks, and the work 
required to obtain a gas that meets network requirements and can be injected. The first injections into networks 
operated by GRDF are expected as early as next year. 
 
The applications were assessed by a jury composed of academic experts (Mines Albi, University of Lorraine), 
institutional representatives (ADEME, ATEE) and GRDF specialists. This rigorous and independent assessment confirms the 
technical robustness of the project led by Charwood Innovation and the relevance of its industrial positioning. 

Charwood Innovation: demonstrating the industrial feasibility of injecting gas from pyrogasification 
 
Based in the Morbihan region in France, Charwood Innovation was selected for its clear ambition to demonstrate the 
technical feasibility of bringing gas produced by pyro-gasification into compliance with network specifications, at 
flow rates representative of planned industrial-scale facilities. 
 
The project is built on strong capabilities in engineering and technology integration, as well as a solid positioning 
across the entire pyro-gasification value chain. 
 
This comprehensive approach, combining process control, integration of key technological components and an 
industrial-scale vision, constitutes a key lever for scaling up the sector and, ultimately, securing the injection of 
new volumes of green gas into gas networks. 

A project supporting the energy transition 
 
Pyrogasification is a high-temperature thermochemical process (800 to 1,400°C), carried out in the absence or 
near-absence of oxygen. It enables the conversion of solid organic residues, renewable or non-renewable, into gas. 
After treatment and purification, the resulting gas can be injected into gas networks, contributing to the local 
production of green gas and to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. 
 
By taking part in this call for projects, Charwood Innovation is actively contributing to the development of solutions 
that complement anaerobic digestion, capable of valorising dry biomass resources and strengthening the energy 
sovereignty of local territories. 

Outlook and next steps 
 
Charwood Innovation is now entering the operational phase of the project, which includes in-depth techno-economic 
studies, testing of the integration of the various technological building blocks, and the work required to bring the 
gas into compliance for injection into the network. 
 
"Being selected under this call for projects represents strong recognition of our expertise and our industrial vision 
for pyro-gasification. I would like to thank GRDF for the trust it has placed in us and for the quality of the support 
provided throughout the process. This project marks a decisive step in demonstrating that this technology can 
contribute, at scale, to the production of green gas and the decarbonisation of energy uses," says Adrien Haller, 
Chairman and founder of the Charwood Energy Group. 

Next publication: 2025 full-year revenue, February 23, 2026, after market close. 

About Charwood Energy 
 
Convinced that biomass is a key response to the challenges of the energy transition, Charwood Energy designs, installs 
and maintains tailored solutions for the production of biomass renewable energy. 
 
Charwood Energy boasts a wealth of technical know-how and expertise in all biomass recovery technologies, including 
heating and heat networks, anaerobic digestion, and pyrogasification. 
 
Positioned since 2019 in the promising area of pyrogasification technology, Charwood Energy is now also involved in the 
development and operation of proprietary pyrogasification units aiming to produce and sell green gas, biochar and 
carbon credits to industrial customers under direct purchasing contracts. 
 
The company is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR001400AJ60; Ticker: ALCWE) - Eligible for PEA PME equity 
savings plans - Certified as an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance. 
 
To find out more: https://charwood.energy/investisseurs   

Contacts 

CHARWOOD ENERGY 
 
investisseur@charwood.energy 
                     
 
+33 (0)2 97 26 46 30 
 
SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN 
                 SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN 
Investor Relations 
                 Press Relations 
Ghislaine Gasparetto 
                 presse@seitosei-actifin.com 
charwood@seitosei-actifin.com 
                   
 +33 (0)6 85 36 76 81

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file

File: 20260122_PR_Charwood Energy_GRDF_final 

=------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     Charwood Energy 
         1 Rue Benjamin Franklin - P.A. de Kerboulard 
         56250 Saint-Nolff 
         France 
Phone:      0297264630 
E-mail:     contact@energy.bzh 
ISIN:      FR001400AJ60 
Euronext Ticker: ALCWE 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2264758 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2264758 22-Jan-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2264758&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 22, 2026 11:45 ET (16:45 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
