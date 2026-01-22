DJ Charwood Energy: Green gas: Charwood Innovation selected under GRDF's call for projects on the injection of gas from pyro-gasification

Charwood Energy Charwood Energy: Green gas: Charwood Innovation selected under GRDF's call for projects on the injection of gas from pyro-gasification 22-Jan-2026 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release Saint-Nolff, January 22, 2026 Green gas: Charwood Innovation selected under GRDF's call for projects on the injection of gas from pyro-gasification Charwood Energy (ISIN: FR001400AJ60, ticker: ALCWE), a French specialist offering tailored energy solutions from biomass recovery, announces that its subsidiary Charwood Innovation has been selected under the call for projects launched by GRDF entitled "Specification compliance and injection of gas produced by pyrogasification". This project aims to demonstrate the technical feasibility of injecting green gas produced through pyro-gasification into gas distribution networks, thereby opening up new prospects for the decarbonisation of gas uses. A structuring call for projects to accelerate the development of green gases Launched last summer by GRDF, this call for projects is designed to address the technical challenges associated with injecting gas produced by pyro-gasification into gas distribution networks. By supporting pioneering projects, GRDF seeks to strengthen its expertise in bringing this type of gas into compliance with network specifications, prepare its networks for future integration and contribute to the emergence of sustainable solutions that diversify sources of green gas. Under this framework, GRDF is supporting each of the three selected projects with funding of up to EUR400,000, to cover techno-economic studies, testing of the integration of the different technological building blocks, and the work required to obtain a gas that meets network requirements and can be injected. The first injections into networks operated by GRDF are expected as early as next year. The applications were assessed by a jury composed of academic experts (Mines Albi, University of Lorraine), institutional representatives (ADEME, ATEE) and GRDF specialists. This rigorous and independent assessment confirms the technical robustness of the project led by Charwood Innovation and the relevance of its industrial positioning. Charwood Innovation: demonstrating the industrial feasibility of injecting gas from pyrogasification Based in the Morbihan region in France, Charwood Innovation was selected for its clear ambition to demonstrate the technical feasibility of bringing gas produced by pyro-gasification into compliance with network specifications, at flow rates representative of planned industrial-scale facilities. The project is built on strong capabilities in engineering and technology integration, as well as a solid positioning across the entire pyro-gasification value chain. This comprehensive approach, combining process control, integration of key technological components and an industrial-scale vision, constitutes a key lever for scaling up the sector and, ultimately, securing the injection of new volumes of green gas into gas networks. A project supporting the energy transition Pyrogasification is a high-temperature thermochemical process (800 to 1,400°C), carried out in the absence or near-absence of oxygen. It enables the conversion of solid organic residues, renewable or non-renewable, into gas. After treatment and purification, the resulting gas can be injected into gas networks, contributing to the local production of green gas and to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. By taking part in this call for projects, Charwood Innovation is actively contributing to the development of solutions that complement anaerobic digestion, capable of valorising dry biomass resources and strengthening the energy sovereignty of local territories. Outlook and next steps Charwood Innovation is now entering the operational phase of the project, which includes in-depth techno-economic studies, testing of the integration of the various technological building blocks, and the work required to bring the gas into compliance for injection into the network. "Being selected under this call for projects represents strong recognition of our expertise and our industrial vision for pyro-gasification. I would like to thank GRDF for the trust it has placed in us and for the quality of the support provided throughout the process. This project marks a decisive step in demonstrating that this technology can contribute, at scale, to the production of green gas and the decarbonisation of energy uses," says Adrien Haller, Chairman and founder of the Charwood Energy Group. Next publication: 2025 full-year revenue, February 23, 2026, after market close. About Charwood Energy Convinced that biomass is a key response to the challenges of the energy transition, Charwood Energy designs, installs and maintains tailored solutions for the production of biomass renewable energy. Charwood Energy boasts a wealth of technical know-how and expertise in all biomass recovery technologies, including heating and heat networks, anaerobic digestion, and pyrogasification. Positioned since 2019 in the promising area of pyrogasification technology, Charwood Energy is now also involved in the development and operation of proprietary pyrogasification units aiming to produce and sell green gas, biochar and carbon credits to industrial customers under direct purchasing contracts. The company is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR001400AJ60; Ticker: ALCWE) - Eligible for PEA PME equity savings plans - Certified as an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance. 