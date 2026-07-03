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WKN: A3DQCT | ISIN: FR001400AJ60 | Ticker-Symbol: L5Q
Stuttgart
03.07.26 | 18:31
3,400 Euro
-0,29 % -0,010
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Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
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CHARWOOD ENERGY Chart 1 Jahr
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3,4003,49018:47
Dow Jones News
03.07.2026 18:33 Uhr
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Charwood Energy: W&nergy, a subsidiary of Charwood Energy, is launching a EUR2 million crowdfunding campaign on Enerfip.

DJ Charwood Energy: W&nergy, a subsidiary of Charwood Energy, is launching a EUR2 million crowdfunding campaign on Enerfip. 

Charwood Energy 
Charwood Energy: W&nergy, a subsidiary of Charwood Energy, is launching a EUR2 million crowdfunding campaign on Enerfip. 
03-Jul-2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
Press release 
 
Saint-Nolff, 3 July 2026 

W&nergy, a subsidiary of Charwood Energy, is launching a EUR2 million crowdfunding campaign on Enerfip, the leading 
crowdfunding platform dedicated to financing the energy transition 

 - The offering is intended to complete the financing of an initial proprietary pyro-gasification project 
  and support the rollout of W&nergy's business model among French industrial companies. 
  
 
 - W&nergy provides a 100% guarantee for the transaction by pledging its shares as collateral. 
  
 
Charwood Energy (ISIN: FR001400AJ60, ticker: ALCWE), an innovative player in the biomass-based energy transition, today 
announced the launch of a crowdfunding loan for its subsidiary W&nergy through Enerfip, a leading crowdfunding platform 
dedicated to financing the energy transition. The offering has a maximum target amount of EUR2 million. 

Adrien Haller, Chairman, CEO and Founder of Charwood Energy said: 
 
"This fundraising marks a key milestone in the diversification of the Charwood Energy Group's business model. After 
nearly twenty years dedicated to designing and delivering energy facilities for our customers, we are taking the next 
step by developing our own renewable energy production assets. Our subsidiary W&nergy, together with the model 
implemented at Verallia France's Cognac site, demonstrates that pyro-gasification can provide a practical solution to 
the decarbonization challenges faced by the most energy-intensive industries." 

A first production facility to accelerate industrial decarbonization 
 
Created jointly by Charwood Energy and Eiffel Gaz Vert, W&nergy embodies the Group's ambition to develop, own, and 
operate its own renewable energy production facilities. 
 
The project at the Verallia France site in Cognac illustrates this strategy. The installation will produce nearly 
30,000 MWh of renewable syngas per year, generated from local biomass sourced within a 100-kilometer radius. This 
renewable gas will be directly injected into Verallia's glass furnace, partially replacing the natural gas currently in 
use. 
 
In the long term, the unit is expected to cover nearly 20% of the furnace's energy needs and to avoid approximately 
6,000 tons of CO2 emissions per year, thereby contributing to the decarbonization of a particularly energy-intensive 
industrial sector. 

A mature technology serving industry 
 
Pyro-gasification consists in converting solid biomass into synthesis gas (syngas) through a thermochemical process 
carried out in a controlled atmosphere. 
 
Already widely deployed internationally, this technology represents a particularly well-suited solution for industries 
requiring high temperatures, for which electrification is not always feasible. 
 
Beyond syngas, the installation will also produce biochar, a solid co-product with strong potential for valorization 
and long-term carbon storage. 

A fully secured project 
 
Construction of the facility began in February 2026 and benefits from a set of strong safeguards: 
 
   -- a 21-year syngas offtake agreement signed with Verallia; 
   -- support from ADEME under the Décarb'Ind call for projects, as well as from the Nouvelle-Aquitaine Region; 
 
   -- a fully structured financing plan combining equity, public grants, and bank financing. 
  
 
Financing today to build and prepare future projects 
 
The fundraising campaign organized on Enerfip will help complete the financing of this first pyro-gasification unit in 
the form of mezzanine debt, supporting the final stages of its construction. 
 
Beyond the Cognac project, this transaction will also support the rollout of W&nergy's business model among French 
industrial players. The Group's ambition is to replicate this local renewable gas production model across other 
energy-intensive industrial sites, in order to accelerate the decarbonization of sectors where alternatives to fossil 
fuels remain limited. 

Terms of the transaction 
 
Subscriptions will open on July 10, 2026, and close no later than August 10, 2026, with a target fundraising amount of 
up to EUR2 million. 
 
The issuance consists of standard bonds offering a gross annual interest rate of 9%, with interest paid annually. The 
investment term is three years, with principal repayment at maturity. The minimum investment amount is set at EUR50, and 
subscriptions are directly available on the Enerfip platform. The offering is eligible for the PEA-PME scheme and is 
open to any adult individual or legal entity eligible to subscribe under applicable regulations. 

A webinar co-organized by W&nergy and Enerfip will take place online on July 8 at 6 p.m. to present the project in 
detail and discuss with investors. 

Find all the details about the operation directly on the Enerfip website: https://app.enerfip.eu/placer-son-argent/ 
investissement-innovation/w-nergy-cognac/ 

Next publication: First-half of 2026 revenue, on September 21, 2026, after market close. 

About W&nergy 
 
W&nergy is the energy production subsidiary of the Charwood Energy Group, created in partnership with the Eiffel Gaz 
Vert fund. Its mission is to develop, finance, own, and operate renewable energy production facilities based on 
biomass, offering industrial clients long-term energy supply contracts. 

About Eiffel Investment Group 
 
Eiffel Investment Group is a leading independent asset manager in France and Europe, specializing in responsible 
investment and the ecological and energy transition. 
 
The company supports the development of renewable energy projects representing nearly 10 GW of greenfield capacity, 
alongside more than 80 developers. Based on estimates, these projects could contribute to avoiding approximately 7 
million tons of CO2 emissions per year. 
 
Eiffel Gaz Vert is a fund dedicated to financing renewable gas projects, managed by Eiffel Investment Group, primarily 
focused on territorial biomethane production. It invests through minority equity stakes and capital contributions to 
support the development of the biogas sector in France and Europe. 

About Charwood Energy 
 
Convinced that biomass is a key response to the challenges of the energy transition, Charwood Energy designs, installs 
and maintains tailored solutions for the production of biomass renewable energy. 
 
Charwood Energy has a wealth of technical know-how and expertise in all biomass recovery technologies, including 
heating and heating networks, anaerobic digestion and pyrogasification. 
 
Positioned since 2019 in the promising area of pyrogasification technology, Charwood Energy is now also involved in the 
development and operation of proprietary pyrogasification units aiming to produce and sell green gas (syngas), biochar 
and carbon credits to industrial customers under direct purchasing contracts. 
 
The company is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR001400AJ60, ticker: ALCWE) - Eligible for PEA PME equity 
savings plans - Certified as an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance. 
 
For more information, visit https://charwood.energy/investisseurs/   

Contacts 

CHARWOOD ENERGY 
 
investisseur@charwood.energy 
                     
 
+33 (0)2 97 26 46 30 
 
SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN 
                 SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN 
Investor Relations 
                 Press Relations 
Ghislaine Gasparetto 
                 presse@seitosei-actifin.com 
charwood@seitosei-actifin.com 
                   
 +33 (0)6 85 36 76 81

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file

File: PR_Charwood Energy_Fund raising_Wnergy vFINAL 

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     Charwood Energy 
         1 Rue Benjamin Franklin - P.A. de Kerboulard 
         56250 Saint-Nolff 
         France 
Phone:      0297264630 
E-mail:     contact@energy.bzh 
ISIN:      FR001400AJ60 
Euronext Ticker: ALCWE 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Issuer activities (acquisitions, sales...) 
EQS News ID:   2360118 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2360118 03-Jul-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2360118&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 03, 2026 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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