DJ Charwood Energy: W&nergy, a subsidiary of Charwood Energy, is launching a EUR2 million crowdfunding campaign on Enerfip.

Charwood Energy Charwood Energy: W&nergy, a subsidiary of Charwood Energy, is launching a EUR2 million crowdfunding campaign on Enerfip. 03-Jul-2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release Saint-Nolff, 3 July 2026 W&nergy, a subsidiary of Charwood Energy, is launching a EUR2 million crowdfunding campaign on Enerfip, the leading crowdfunding platform dedicated to financing the energy transition - The offering is intended to complete the financing of an initial proprietary pyro-gasification project and support the rollout of W&nergy's business model among French industrial companies. - W&nergy provides a 100% guarantee for the transaction by pledging its shares as collateral. Charwood Energy (ISIN: FR001400AJ60, ticker: ALCWE), an innovative player in the biomass-based energy transition, today announced the launch of a crowdfunding loan for its subsidiary W&nergy through Enerfip, a leading crowdfunding platform dedicated to financing the energy transition. The offering has a maximum target amount of EUR2 million. Adrien Haller, Chairman, CEO and Founder of Charwood Energy said: "This fundraising marks a key milestone in the diversification of the Charwood Energy Group's business model. After nearly twenty years dedicated to designing and delivering energy facilities for our customers, we are taking the next step by developing our own renewable energy production assets. Our subsidiary W&nergy, together with the model implemented at Verallia France's Cognac site, demonstrates that pyro-gasification can provide a practical solution to the decarbonization challenges faced by the most energy-intensive industries." A first production facility to accelerate industrial decarbonization Created jointly by Charwood Energy and Eiffel Gaz Vert, W&nergy embodies the Group's ambition to develop, own, and operate its own renewable energy production facilities. The project at the Verallia France site in Cognac illustrates this strategy. The installation will produce nearly 30,000 MWh of renewable syngas per year, generated from local biomass sourced within a 100-kilometer radius. This renewable gas will be directly injected into Verallia's glass furnace, partially replacing the natural gas currently in use. In the long term, the unit is expected to cover nearly 20% of the furnace's energy needs and to avoid approximately 6,000 tons of CO2 emissions per year, thereby contributing to the decarbonization of a particularly energy-intensive industrial sector. A mature technology serving industry Pyro-gasification consists in converting solid biomass into synthesis gas (syngas) through a thermochemical process carried out in a controlled atmosphere. Already widely deployed internationally, this technology represents a particularly well-suited solution for industries requiring high temperatures, for which electrification is not always feasible. Beyond syngas, the installation will also produce biochar, a solid co-product with strong potential for valorization and long-term carbon storage. A fully secured project Construction of the facility began in February 2026 and benefits from a set of strong safeguards: -- a 21-year syngas offtake agreement signed with Verallia; -- support from ADEME under the Décarb'Ind call for projects, as well as from the Nouvelle-Aquitaine Region; -- a fully structured financing plan combining equity, public grants, and bank financing. Financing today to build and prepare future projects The fundraising campaign organized on Enerfip will help complete the financing of this first pyro-gasification unit in the form of mezzanine debt, supporting the final stages of its construction. Beyond the Cognac project, this transaction will also support the rollout of W&nergy's business model among French industrial players. The Group's ambition is to replicate this local renewable gas production model across other energy-intensive industrial sites, in order to accelerate the decarbonization of sectors where alternatives to fossil fuels remain limited. Terms of the transaction Subscriptions will open on July 10, 2026, and close no later than August 10, 2026, with a target fundraising amount of up to EUR2 million. The issuance consists of standard bonds offering a gross annual interest rate of 9%, with interest paid annually. The investment term is three years, with principal repayment at maturity. The minimum investment amount is set at EUR50, and subscriptions are directly available on the Enerfip platform. The offering is eligible for the PEA-PME scheme and is open to any adult individual or legal entity eligible to subscribe under applicable regulations. A webinar co-organized by W&nergy and Enerfip will take place online on July 8 at 6 p.m. to present the project in detail and discuss with investors. Find all the details about the operation directly on the Enerfip website: https://app.enerfip.eu/placer-son-argent/ investissement-innovation/w-nergy-cognac/ Next publication: First-half of 2026 revenue, on September 21, 2026, after market close. About W&nergy W&nergy is the energy production subsidiary of the Charwood Energy Group, created in partnership with the Eiffel Gaz Vert fund. Its mission is to develop, finance, own, and operate renewable energy production facilities based on biomass, offering industrial clients long-term energy supply contracts. About Eiffel Investment Group Eiffel Investment Group is a leading independent asset manager in France and Europe, specializing in responsible investment and the ecological and energy transition. The company supports the development of renewable energy projects representing nearly 10 GW of greenfield capacity, alongside more than 80 developers. Based on estimates, these projects could contribute to avoiding approximately 7 million tons of CO2 emissions per year. Eiffel Gaz Vert is a fund dedicated to financing renewable gas projects, managed by Eiffel Investment Group, primarily focused on territorial biomethane production. It invests through minority equity stakes and capital contributions to support the development of the biogas sector in France and Europe. About Charwood Energy Convinced that biomass is a key response to the challenges of the energy transition, Charwood Energy designs, installs and maintains tailored solutions for the production of biomass renewable energy. Charwood Energy has a wealth of technical know-how and expertise in all biomass recovery technologies, including heating and heating networks, anaerobic digestion and pyrogasification. Positioned since 2019 in the promising area of pyrogasification technology, Charwood Energy is now also involved in the development and operation of proprietary pyrogasification units aiming to produce and sell green gas (syngas), biochar and carbon credits to industrial customers under direct purchasing contracts. The company is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR001400AJ60, ticker: ALCWE) - Eligible for PEA PME equity savings plans - Certified as an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance. For more information, visit https://charwood.energy/investisseurs/ Contacts CHARWOOD ENERGY investisseur@charwood.energy +33 (0)2 97 26 46 30 SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN Investor Relations Press Relations Ghislaine Gasparetto presse@seitosei-actifin.com charwood@seitosei-actifin.com +33 (0)6 85 36 76 81

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Regulatory filing PDF file

File: PR_Charwood Energy_Fund raising_Wnergy vFINAL

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Charwood Energy 1 Rue Benjamin Franklin - P.A. de Kerboulard 56250 Saint-Nolff France Phone: 0297264630 E-mail: contact@energy.bzh ISIN: FR001400AJ60 Euronext Ticker: ALCWE AMF Category: Inside information / Issuer activities (acquisitions, sales...) EQS News ID: 2360118 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2360118 03-Jul-2026 CET/CEST

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