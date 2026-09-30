Solution powers intuitive and compliant vehicle financing documents to US automotive dealerships

Wolters Kluwer Financial Corporate Compliance today announced its return to the indirect auto lending forms market with retail installment sales contracts and lease agreements designed to help lenders, dealers, and borrowers navigate an increasingly complex lending environment. The company's new offering brings decades of trusted expertise to a space seeking enhanced efficiency, compliance confidence and consumer friendly finance documents allowing for efficient dealer processes, while helping lenders confidently accept and fund contracts.

Retail installment contracts and lease agreements built for today's market

The introduction of these forms comes amid growing industry demand for enhanced compliance content solutions that support regulatory complexity, digital transformation initiatives, and evolving dealer, consumer and lender expectations. Wolters Kluwer's renewed investment in indirect lending forms reflects its commitment to helping financial institutions navigate these changes through trusted compliance expertise and newly designed content delivery approaches.

"For decades, financial institutions have relied on Wolters Kluwer solutions to support critical lending processes," said Keri McCollum, Director of Market Strategy, Wolters Kluwer Financial Corporate Compliance. "As we expand our indirect lending portfolio, we're not simply reintroducing contracts to the market. We're taking a clean, fresh approach to vehicle financing documentation that combines trusted regulatory expertise, content governance, and a technology foundation for future innovation."

Streamlined indirect lending options for auto dealers

As a part of its launch, Wolters Kluwer is collaborating with technology vendors for auto dealerships to bring compliant lending documentation solutions to dealerships. Through these channels, dealerships and lenders will have access to documents that support indirect lending transactions, improving operational efficiency while maintaining confidence in compliance and funding decisions. The offering includes compliant Retail Installment Sales Contracts (RISCs) and lease agreements backed by Wolters Kluwer's established governance processes, content maintenance practices, and commitment to ongoing regulatory support.

"Auto dealers and lenders have an opportunity to work together to create a more efficient, transparent, and connected vehicle financing experience," said Marguerite Watanabe, President of Connections Insights. "By modernizing financing documentation and how it is delivered, the industry can simplify operations, strengthen confidence in lending transactions, and improve the experience for lenders, dealers, and consumers."

To learn more about Wolters Kluwer's return to the indirect auto business, be sure to visit our website: www.wolterskluwer.com/en/solutions/compliance-documents/indirect-auto.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information solutions, software and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2025 annual revenues of €6.1 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,100 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Josh DeStefano

Associate Director, External Communications

Financial Corporate Compliance

Wolters Kluwer

+1 (917) 408-5125

joshua.destefano@wolterskluwer.com