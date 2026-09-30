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WKN: A41Z2V | ISIN: IE000CNLGHH1 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
30.09.26 | 19:05
6,860 US-Dollar
+0,59 % +0,040
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SMX SECURITY MATTERS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SMX SECURITY MATTERS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
30.09.2026 20:02 Uhr
158 Leser
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SMX Public Limited: Boston Herald Adds to Growing Global Media Attention Around SMX

Boston Herald coverage follows reports from Forbes, TIME, Rolling Stone, Benzinga and major U.S. market publications examining SMX's technology and expanding role across the industry

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2026 / SMX continues to attract media attention across major national and market publications, with a Sept. 28, 2026 Boston Herald feature becoming the latest report examining the company's technology and its role in the evolving recycling industry.

The coverage comes as rising oil prices, geopolitical conflict and market volatility are narrowing the cost gap between virgin and recycled materials. Against that backdrop, SMX's technological advances, including its Digital Material Passport and other material-verification platforms, are drawing increased attention as industries look for new ways to authenticate, trace and account for materials throughout their lifecycle.

SMX describes this changing economic landscape as the Age of Parity, a period in which recycled plastic is moving beyond its traditional role as an environmental initiative and becoming part of the economic infrastructure needed to support modern manufacturing and commerce. Oil-price volatility, tariffs, plastic taxes, supply-chain disruptions, inflation and higher input costs are placing pressure across industries ranging from packaging and food protection to medicine, electronics, textiles, transportation and consumer goods.

Here are just a few of the recent media profiles.

Chicago Tribune:

"As Illinois Builds Its Recycling Future, Chicago Shows Why Proof, Not Promises, May Define Compliance"

Forbes:

"SMX: How Proof Is Replacing Promises in Sustainability"

Miami Herald:

"Why the Future of Recycling Depends on Proof, Not Promises"

TIME:

"Rethinking Plastic: How Risk and Verification Are Reshaping Markets"

Rolling Stone:

"Plastic Promises Are Dead. Proof Is the New Flex"

Los Angeles Tribune:

"As States Mandate Recycling, Proof - Not Promises - Will Define the Next Era of Compliance"

Together, the coverage reflects growing media, trade, and market interest in SMX's role in moving sustainability, recycling, textile traceability, precious metals authentication, material verification and compliance from promises to proof.

ABOUT SMX (SECURITY MATTERS) PLC

SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX) develops molecular traceability and material authentication technologies designed to strengthen supply-chain transparency and integrity across global industries. Its platform embeds invisible molecular markers directly into physical materials, including solids, liquids and gases, allowing them to carry a persistent identity that can be detected and verified throughout their lifecycle.

Contact: Billy White / billywhitepr@gmail.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/boston-herald-adds-to-growing-global-media-attention-around-smx-1228981

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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