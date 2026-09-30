Thales, a global leader in cybersecurity and IoT connectivity management, and Landis+Gyr, a global energy technology leader grid edge intelligence and energy management, today announced a strategic collaboration to enable secure, scalable and future-ready cellular connectivity for smart meter deployments across North America.

Thales will provide Landis+Gyr with eSIM technology and advanced IoT connectivity management to support the digital transformation of utilities by simplifying and securing remote management of smart meter fleets throughout their entire lifecycle.

The solution combined with Simetric's single pane of glass gives utilities a unified view of connectivity operations across their devices, enabling centralized monitoring and control of large-scale deployments to reduce field interventions and improve operational efficiency globally.

As utilities modernize their infrastructure, smart meters are becoming an increasingly important part of the connected energy ecosystem. Landis+Gyr serves more than 2,000 utilities worldwide and has more than 180 million connected intelligent devices in the field. In North America alone, the installed base of smart electricity meters is expected to grow from 152.4 million in 2024 to 180.9 million by 2030, according to Berg Insight.

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This is where the latest generation of Thales eSIM technology is supporting the increasing need for cellular IoT. Compliant with the GSMA's SGP.32 specification, it enables remotely managing connectivity on IoT devices, allowing network profiles to be provisioned, changed or managed over the air. By reducing reliance on physical SIM replacement and supporting interoperability across the IoT ecosystem, it provides a foundation for more flexible and scalable connectivity management. Thales' eSIM solution, combined with Simetric's "single pane of glass" platform, simplifies connectivity provisioning and acts as a control tower for the entire fleet, giving utilities a centralized view to monitor, manage, analyse and orchestratetheir connected assets; helping them support the continued growth of massive IoT deployments.

For smart metering, this can translate into a significant operational shift: connectivity can be managed remotely for an individual meter or an entire fleet, helping utilities reduce field interventions, adapt to changing network conditions, strengthen the resilience of their infrastructure and maintain service continuity over its lifetime. Importantly, the solution supports both SIM- and eSIM-enabled devices, providing a unified view of network operations across the entire fleet, regardless of the technology deployed.

"No utility wants to replace thousands of devices just because technology changes," saidRoque Martin, Senior Vice President of Connected Platforms at Landis+Gyr. "Our collaboration with Thales helps solve that challenge by giving utilities the flexibility to adapt connectivity over time without swapping out hardware in the field. As this capability becomes part of our Revelo and Surent platforms, customers can choose the network approach that works best for them today and adjust as their needs evolve in the future."

Thales latest IoT eSIM technology lays the foundation for scalable and flexible smart metering connectivity, but its real value lies in turning connectivity into a strategic operational asset," said Nicolas Bouverot, VP Mobile Connectivity Solutions at Thales. "As deployments scale, utilities need automation, a single pane of glass and real-time control across millions of connected devices. Together with Simetric, we help utilities move from simply managing connectivity to intelligently orchestrating it; ensuring the right meter is connected to the right network at the right time throughout its lifecycle."

Thales brings extensive expertise in secure connectivity and eSIM management to the IoT market. The company is recognized as a global leader in eSIM subscription management, with solutions supporting more than 450 mobile network operators and more than 200 OEMs across consumer and IoT markets. Thales has also achieved 'GSMA eSA certification' for SGP.32, covering the security of its eSIM technology and supporting commercial deployments of the standard across industries including smart energy.

About Thales

Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global leader in advanced technologies for the Defense, Aerospace, and Cyber Digital sectors. Its portfolio of innovative products and services helps address several major challenges: sovereignty, security, sustainability and inclusion.

The Group allocates €4.5 billion per year in Research Development in key areas, particularly for critical environments, such as Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Quantum and Cloud technologies.

Thales has more than 85,000 employees in 65 countries. In 2025, the Group generated sales of €22.1 billion.

About Thales in the U.S.

For more than a century, Thales has delivered proven, trusted and secure solutions to customers across the United States. The company brings a strong national footprint and a deeply skilled workforce dedicated to anticipating and exceeding customer needs. Backed by extensive manufacturing capabilities, Thales works closely with customers and local industries to solve complex challenges for every operational environment.

About Landis+Gyr

Landis+Gyr is a global energy technology leader delivering intelligent solutions that connect devices, data and decisions across the grid. Our mission is to accelerate the energy evolution through purposeful innovation and trusted partnerships.? Trusted by more than 2,000 utilities worldwide, we transform traditional infrastructure into intelligent, networked systems that provide real-time grid visibility and control. With these insights, electric, gas and water utilities can anticipate demand, optimize operations and deliver energy that is more reliable, resilient, accessible, safe and sustainable. For more information, please visit our website www.landisgyr.com.

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Contacts:

PRESS

Thales, Media Relations

North America

Jennifer Tumminio

jennifer.tumminio@thalesgroup.com