

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) has launched a new Fire TV Stick 4K that replaces Android with its Vega operating system, while adding faster performance, USB-powered operation and a redesigned remote.



Priced at $59.99, the device is available in the U.S. and several other markets, with a limited-time Prime Big Deal Days price of $29.99 in the U.S. Amazon says the new streamer is 20-40 percent faster than similarly priced 4K streaming devices, with apps launching more than 35 percent faster.



The new Fire TV Stick 4K can draw power directly from a compatible TV's USB port, reducing cable clutter. It includes 8GB of storage, a quad-core 1.7GHz processor, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3, along with support for 4K resolution and multiple HDR formats. Amazon says more than 2,000 apps have been added to Vega OS this year, including Spotify, Xbox and VLC.



The redesigned Fire TV Remote features an asymmetric shape, tactile buttons, a metal-surfaced home button and a customisable Star button. It also includes controls for compatible TVs, soundbars and receivers. However, the move to Vega OS removes support for sideloading, a feature previously available on Android-based Fire TV devices.



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