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WKN: 859901 | ISIN: JP3209000003 | Ticker-Symbol: CAC1
Tradegate
30.09.26 | 21:34
12,370 Euro
+1,48 % +0,180
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
JAPAN
1-Jahres-Chart
CASIO COMPUTER CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CASIO COMPUTER CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,09012,33030.09.
12,04012,33030.09.
PR Newswire
01.10.2026 03:06 Uhr
207 Leser
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CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD: Casio to Release MR-G Crafted in Blue Sapphire Crystal

Featuring Multi-Component Structure with Screwless Design

TOKYO, Oct. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announces the release of a new MR-G timepiece, adding to the flagship collection of the G-SHOCK brand of shock-resistant watches. The new MRG-D5000 features a screwless, multi-component structure and a bezel rendered entirely in blue sapphire crystal. The watch will be available in a limited edition of only 20 pieces worldwide.

Driven by the philosophy, "Breaking Ground," the MR-G collection has consistently defied convention in watchmaking. Since its launch in 1996, MR-G has drawn on fine processing technologies and master craftsmanship to create timepieces that combine toughness and beauty.

The MRG-D5000 is the first G-SHOCK timepiece to achieve a shock-resistant structure using components made with blue sapphire crystal. The proprietary MR-G Multi-Guard Structure employs a bezel and case composed of multiple separate components assembled without the screws that can cause sapphire crystal to crack. Casio analyzed the force transmitted to the sapphire crystal when the watch is subjected to impact and developed a shock-resistant structure optimized for protecting that material. The resulting case and bezel combine tough construction with aesthetic beauty. Blue sapphire crystal is also set into the screw-lock case back, which is engraved with an individual serial number marking each of the 20 limited-edition timepieces. The module incorporates Gallium Tough Solar for outstanding durability under intense light and highly efficient charging.

Casio also announces the release of two additional timepieces designed with blue sapphire crystal. The MRG-B5000SA is an MR-G timepiece featuring two-carat, facet-cut blue sapphire crystals at the top and bottom of the case. The bezel is made with a super-hard alloy, while blue arc ion plating (AIP) is applied to both the case and bezel. The GMW-B5000SB, a full-metal G-SHOCK, presents blue sapphire crystal stones set at four points on the front of the bezel.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/casio-to-release-mr-g-crafted-in-blue-sapphire-crystal-302892356.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
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