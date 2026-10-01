Thales' CipherTrust Data Security Posture Management platform brings together data discovery, risk analysis and integrated protection to help organizations move from identifying exposure to actively reducing data risk.

It helps enterprises protect sensitive data as AI applications and autonomous agents gain access to information across increasingly complex environments.

It connects prioritized data risks with protection capabilities across all environments; cloud, on-premises and hybrid environments.

Thales, a global leader in advanced technologies for cybersecurity markets, today announced CipherTrust Data Security Posture Management (DSPM). It is the first purpose-built DSPM offering designed to help organizations go beyond discovering exposed sensitive data and applying access-based remediation, enabling them to prioritize risks and protect their most sensitive data directly through encryption, masking, or tokenization natively within the platform.

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Sensitive data is increasingly distributed across cloud infrastructure, SaaS applications, on-premises systems, analytics environments and third parties. AI is accelerating the challenge as copilots, applications and agents gain access to enterprise data and information moves into new repositories and workflows much faster than traditional governance can keep pace.

Security teams need to understand more than just where sensitive data resides. They need visibility into who or what can access it, how it is being used, which exposures pose the greatest risk and, most importantly, how to automatically reduce that risk.

CipherTrust DSPM addresses these needs in a unified "as-as-service" platform, enabling organizations to discover and analyze sensitive data risks, prioritize what matters most, and take action to protect their data with remediation that goes beyond just managing permissions and access controls. This solution provides more robust remediation through integrated policy enforcement and workflows that automatically encrypt, tokenize or mask exposed sensitive data, so security teams can move from insight to action without leaving the platform. Visibility, control and protection operate on the same platform, enabling faster risk reduction and stronger data security outcomes. The platform combines sensitive-data discovery and classification with posture, access, activity, and behavioral context to prioritize material risks.

"Organizations don't need another security tool that simply gives them a longer list of problems to investigate," Todd Moore, Vice President of Data Security Products at Thales, said. "They need to understand which sensitive data is truly at risk and take direct action to reduce it. While traditional DSPM remediation often focuses on restricting who can access data, CipherTrust DSPM goes further by connecting risks to protections such as encryption and tokenization, helping protect the data itself, rather than relying on permissions alone."

Governing Data in the AI Era with AI

CipherTrust DSPM combines sensitive-data discovery with access, entitlement and activity context to identify inappropriate exposure and govern data before AI deployments scale. AI-driven behavioral analytics detect unusual access and activity, correlating signals into attack chains that help security teams investigate and respond faster to threats such as insider risk.

Organizations can connect findings to data protections, address supported access-control risks and receive actionable remediation guidance. The approach builds on more than 30 years of Thales expertise in data discovery, protection, key management, access control and activity analysis.

Protecting Data Across Cloud, On-Premise and Hybrid Environments

CipherTrust DSPM provides discovery and risk visibility for both structured and unstructured data across cloud, on-premises and hybrid sources. Integrated with Thales data protection capabilities, it enables organizations to move from identifying risk to protecting sensitive data with encryption, tokenization and masking across these diverse environments.

"Tokyo Electron Device works with enterprises to address increasingly complex cybersecurity challenges as these organizations connect AI tools and agents to more of their business data. CipherTrust DSPM's ease of deployment and the accuracy of its data classification enables us to help customers quickly gain understanding of where their sensitive data is, who or what can access it, how to protect it, and without slowing AI adoption. These capabilities provide significant value to customers looking to embrace AI while maintaining control of their most sensitive information," Hiroji Sugito, Principal Data Security Engineer at Tokyo Electron Device, said

Organizations can learn more, request a demo or free trial here.

About Thales

Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global leader in advanced technologies for the Defence, Aerospace, and Cyber Digital sectors. Its portfolio of innovative products and services helps address several major challenges: sovereignty, security, sustainability and inclusion.

The Group allocates €4.5 billion per year in Research Development in key areas, particularly for critical environments, such as Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Quantum and Cloud technologies. Thales has more than 85,000 employees in 65 countries. In 2025, the Group generated sales of €22.1 billion.

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PRESS CONTACT

Thales, Media Relations

Security Cybersecurity

Marion Bonnet

+33 (0) 6 60 38 48 92

marion.bonnet@thalesgroup.com