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CH

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Stuttgart
01.10.26 | 08:47
2,735 Euro
-0,36 % -0,010
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,7202,79009:09
Dow Jones News
01.10.2026 08:33 Uhr
202 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
01-Oct-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
1 October 2026 
  
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
  
The Company announces that on 30 September 2026 it purchased a total of 97,828 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody 
Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
  
                  Euronext London Stock 
                  Dublin  Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares     70,000  27,828 
purchased 
Highest price paid (per ordinary  EUR2.8050  GBP2.4000 
share)                       
Lowest price paid (per ordinary  EUR2.7350  GBP2.3400 
share)                       
Volume weighted average price paid EUR2.7675  GBP2.3689 
(per ordinary share)

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 626,329,167 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury. In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts: Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600 Tara Grimley, Company Secretary Appendix Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     BST 
Currency     EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin 

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
2,212      2.8000        XDUB     08:27:46      00031017422TRDU0 
2,089      2.8050        XDUB     08:46:56      00031017457TRDU0 
4,038      2.8000        XDUB     09:05:02      00031017511TRDU0 
1,830      2.8000        XDUB     09:05:02      00031017510TRDU0 
1,896      2.7950        XDUB     10:02:36      00031017681TRDU0 
1,906      2.7950        XDUB     10:12:51      00031017717TRDU0 
1,942      2.7950        XDUB     10:30:00      00031017788TRDU0 
307       2.7800        XDUB     10:32:03      00031017793TRDU0 
1,162      2.7850        XDUB     10:50:44      00031017835TRDU0 
282       2.7850        XDUB     10:50:44      00031017834TRDU0 
1,992      2.7800        XDUB     11:01:06      00031017900TRDU0 
3,040      2.7800        XDUB     11:01:06      00031017899TRDU0 
2,106      2.7800        XDUB     11:44:49      00031017965TRDU0 
2,136      2.7750        XDUB     11:44:49      00031017966TRDU0 
376       2.7750        XDUB     12:35:29      00031018042TRDU0 
1,688      2.7750        XDUB     12:35:29      00031018041TRDU0 
924       2.7750        XDUB     12:55:24      00031018099TRDU0 
797       2.7750        XDUB     12:55:24      00031018098TRDU0 
474       2.7750        XDUB     12:55:24      00031018097TRDU0 
2,085      2.7650        XDUB     13:08:32      00031018104TRDU0 
1,827      2.7700        XDUB     13:34:47      00031018144TRDU0 
1,009      2.7550        XDUB     13:47:07      00031018153TRDU0 
1,573      2.7550        XDUB     13:47:07      00031018152TRDU0 
1,573      2.7550        XDUB     13:47:07      00031018151TRDU0 
1,847      2.7550        XDUB     13:47:07      00031018150TRDU0 
1,991      2.7600        XDUB     14:08:36      00031018185TRDU0 
2,098      2.7550        XDUB     14:20:01      00031018215TRDU0 
465       2.7550        XDUB     15:00:53      00031018557TRDU0 
1,364      2.7550        XDUB     15:00:53      00031018556TRDU0 
1,924      2.7550        XDUB     15:00:53      00031018555TRDU0 
1,820      2.7550        XDUB     15:00:53      00031018554TRDU0 
1,982      2.7550        XDUB     15:00:53      00031018553TRDU0 
1,944      2.7500        XDUB     15:10:51      00031018590TRDU0 
1,933      2.7450        XDUB     15:25:01      00031018658TRDU0 
2,068      2.7450        XDUB     15:47:50      00031018757TRDU0 
1,950      2.7450        XDUB     15:56:12      00031018854TRDU0 
2,040      2.7400        XDUB     16:00:51      00031018954TRDU0 
2,175      2.7400        XDUB     16:12:05      00031019071TRDU0 
2,205      2.7350        XDUB     16:14:49      00031019116TRDU0 
2,930      2.7350        XDUB     16:21:36      00031019187TRDU0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
1,702      2.4000        XLON     08:39:18      00031017441TRDU0 
509       2.4000        XLON     08:39:18      00031017442TRDU0 
1,238      2.4000        XLON     08:39:18      00031017443TRDU0 
1,763      2.3900        XLON     09:44:54      00031017645TRDU0 
1,901      2.3850        XLON     10:30:13      00031017789TRDU0 
1,763      2.3850        XLON     11:19:24      00031017930TRDU0 
1,824      2.3750        XLON     12:59:29      00031018101TRDU0 
1,808      2.3700        XLON     12:08:36      00031017989TRDU0 
1,387      2.3650        XLON     13:43:40      00031018146TRDU0 
90        2.3650        XLON     13:43:40      00031018147TRDU0 
565       2.3650        XLON     13:43:40      00031018148TRDU0 
2,163      2.3600        XLON     13:47:07      00031018149TRDU0 
1,406      2.3600        XLON     14:16:00      00031018196TRDU0 
193       2.3600        XLON     14:16:00      00031018197TRDU0 
193       2.3600        XLON     14:16:00      00031018198TRDU0 
3,837      2.3600        XLON     15:00:53      00031018552TRDU0 
1,858      2.3450        XLON     15:51:02      00031018801TRDU0 
1,856      2.3450        XLON     16:00:51      00031018953TRDU0 
1,772      2.3400        XLON     16:14:49      00031019114TRDU0

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     CRN 
LEI Code:   635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
Sequence No.: 444977 
EQS News ID:  2408246 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2408246&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 01, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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