DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 30-Sep-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30 September 2026 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 29 September 2026 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext London Stock Dublin Exchange Number of ordinary shares 70,000 30,000 purchased Highest price paid (per ordinary EUR2.8050 GBP2.4100 share) Lowest price paid (per ordinary EUR2.7500 GBP2.3600 share) Volume weighted average price paid EUR2.7732 GBP2.3805 (per ordinary share)

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 626,426,995 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury. In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts: Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600 Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 458 2.7650 XDUB 08:26:06 00031015608TRDU0 1,092 2.7650 XDUB 08:26:06 00031015607TRDU0 2,000 2.7650 XDUB 08:26:06 00031015606TRDU0 1,092 2.7650 XDUB 08:26:06 00031015605TRDU0 1,734 2.7500 XDUB 08:51:11 00031015658TRDU0 1,779 2.7500 XDUB 08:51:11 00031015660TRDU0 154 2.7500 XDUB 08:51:11 00031015659TRDU0 1,830 2.7600 XDUB 09:41:59 00031015733TRDU0 1,812 2.7550 XDUB 09:59:41 00031015759TRDU0 1,786 2.7550 XDUB 10:18:14 00031015816TRDU0 196 2.7550 XDUB 10:37:06 00031015861TRDU0 1,839 2.7600 XDUB 10:39:06 00031015862TRDU0 1,985 2.7600 XDUB 10:59:29 00031015897TRDU0 3,459 2.7650 XDUB 11:12:30 00031015901TRDU0 1,906 2.7700 XDUB 12:04:51 00031015950TRDU0 1,942 2.7650 XDUB 12:08:40 00031015958TRDU0 1,844 2.7650 XDUB 12:08:40 00031015957TRDU0 1,822 2.7600 XDUB 13:03:50 00031016324TRDU0 3,648 2.7600 XDUB 13:12:31 00031016337TRDU0 675 2.7900 XDUB 14:01:13 00031016387TRDU0 734 2.7900 XDUB 14:01:13 00031016386TRDU0 727 2.7900 XDUB 14:01:13 00031016385TRDU0 890 2.7900 XDUB 14:06:11 00031016394TRDU0 197 2.7900 XDUB 14:06:11 00031016393TRDU0 991 2.7900 XDUB 14:06:11 00031016392TRDU0 438 2.8050 XDUB 14:19:46 00031016423TRDU0 41 2.8050 XDUB 14:19:46 00031016422TRDU0 1,385 2.8050 XDUB 14:19:46 00031016421TRDU0 41 2.8050 XDUB 14:19:46 00031016420TRDU0 1,385 2.8050 XDUB 14:19:46 00031016419TRDU0 41 2.8050 XDUB 14:19:46 00031016418TRDU0 1,385 2.8050 XDUB 14:19:46 00031016417TRDU0 1,385 2.8050 XDUB 14:19:46 00031016416TRDU0 4,593 2.7900 XDUB 14:47:34 00031016603TRDU0 1,892 2.7850 XDUB 14:58:13 00031016684TRDU0 1,972 2.7850 XDUB 14:58:13 00031016683TRDU0 2,006 2.7850 XDUB 15:25:53 00031016916TRDU0 1,822 2.7800 XDUB 15:27:51 00031016926TRDU0 3,546 2.7750 XDUB 15:36:07 00031016954TRDU0 2,071 2.7800 XDUB 15:58:23 00031017023TRDU0 2,013 2.7800 XDUB 16:06:33 00031017046TRDU0 1,853 2.7700 XDUB 16:06:49 00031017048TRDU0 1,828 2.7650 XDUB 16:17:24 00031017064TRDU0 1,774 2.7650 XDUB 16:17:24 00031017063TRDU0 1,937 2.7650 XDUB 16:22:41 00031017097TRDU0

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,696 2.3650 XLON 08:43:35 00031015648TRDU0 1,714 2.3700 XLON 09:03:53 00031015716TRDU0 1,680 2.3650 XLON 09:44:06 00031015735TRDU0 1,712 2.3600 XLON 09:44:07 00031015736TRDU0 93 2.3650 XLON 10:56:03 00031015893TRDU0 1,556 2.3650 XLON 10:56:03 00031015892TRDU0 1,917 2.3750 XLON 11:56:16 00031015947TRDU0 1,733 2.3700 XLON 12:45:26 00031016193TRDU0 1,840 2.3700 XLON 13:03:50 00031016323TRDU0 160 2.4050 XLON 14:19:25 00031016415TRDU0 1,930 2.4100 XLON 14:19:51 00031016424TRDU0 512 2.4000 XLON 14:21:07 00031016427TRDU0 1,863 2.4000 XLON 14:21:07 00031016426TRDU0 1,347 2.4000 XLON 14:21:07 00031016428TRDU0 1,406 2.3950 XLON 14:41:07 00031016521TRDU0 343 2.3950 XLON 14:41:07 00031016520TRDU0 3,418 2.3850 XLON 15:30:03 00031016933TRDU0 1,692 2.3850 XLON 15:59:20 00031017026TRDU0 88 2.3800 XLON 16:22:34 00031017095TRDU0 1,628 2.3800 XLON 16:22:41 00031017096TRDU0 1,672 2.3800 XLON 16:27:44 00031017138TRDU0

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 Sequence No.: 444824 EQS News ID: 2407352 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2407352&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 30, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)