DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 28-Sep-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28 September 2026 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 25 September 2026 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext London Stock Dublin Exchange Number of ordinary shares 70,000 30,000 purchased Highest price paid (per ordinary EUR2.6900 GBP2.3150 share) Lowest price paid (per ordinary EUR2.6750 GBP2.3000 share) Volume weighted average price paid EUR2.6808 GBP2.3080 (per ordinary share)

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 626,626,995 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury. In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts: Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600 Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,022 2.6850 XDUB 08:16:12 00031012148TRDU0 1,973 2.6800 XDUB 08:16:12 00031012149TRDU0 1,899 2.6850 XDUB 08:59:28 00031012189TRDU0 3,861 2.6850 XDUB 09:03:08 00031012198TRDU0 3,550 2.6900 XDUB 10:11:55 00031012221TRDU0 3,741 2.6850 XDUB 10:21:04 00031012222TRDU0 1,761 2.6800 XDUB 11:04:15 00031012237TRDU0 1,877 2.6850 XDUB 11:30:05 00031012242TRDU0 3,648 2.6850 XDUB 11:39:09 00031012244TRDU0 1,744 2.6850 XDUB 12:35:34 00031012271TRDU0 1,964 2.6850 XDUB 12:52:31 00031012275TRDU0 1,846 2.6800 XDUB 13:01:57 00031012307TRDU0 120 2.6800 XDUB 13:30:02 00031012310TRDU0 1,839 2.6850 XDUB 13:34:41 00031012329TRDU0 3,675 2.6850 XDUB 13:34:41 00031012330TRDU0 1,937 2.6800 XDUB 14:02:23 00031012345TRDU0 3,948 2.6800 XDUB 14:34:38 00031012437TRDU0 4,275 2.6800 XDUB 14:34:38 00031012436TRDU0 1,751 2.6800 XDUB 14:34:38 00031012435TRDU0 3,867 2.6750 XDUB 15:03:16 00031012506TRDU0 1,727 2.6750 XDUB 15:30:06 00031012583TRDU0 2,050 2.6750 XDUB 15:30:06 00031012582TRDU0 2,892 2.6750 XDUB 15:30:06 00031012581TRDU0 883 2.6750 XDUB 15:30:06 00031012580TRDU0 1,187 2.6750 XDUB 16:15:03 00031013131TRDU0 1,100 2.6750 XDUB 16:15:03 00031013130TRDU0 151 2.6750 XDUB 16:15:03 00031013129TRDU0 1,872 2.6750 XDUB 16:15:03 00031013132TRDU0 1,803 2.6750 XDUB 16:16:03 00031013138TRDU0 1,811 2.6750 XDUB 16:20:24 00031013152TRDU0 20 2.6750 XDUB 16:20:24 00031013151TRDU0 3,206 2.6750 XDUB 16:23:51 00031013172TRDU0

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,556 2.3150 XLON 08:29:31 00031012169TRDU0 1,570 2.3150 XLON 09:35:53 00031012211TRDU0 1,568 2.3150 XLON 09:35:53 00031012212TRDU0 1,601 2.3100 XLON 09:05:00 00031012199TRDU0 1,542 2.3100 XLON 10:50:31 00031012233TRDU0 1,515 2.3100 XLON 11:39:09 00031012243TRDU0 1,441 2.3100 XLON 11:39:09 00031012245TRDU0 1,467 2.3100 XLON 12:39:49 00031012273TRDU0 1,501 2.3100 XLON 13:34:29 00031012328TRDU0 1,704 2.3100 XLON 13:47:35 00031012332TRDU0 972 2.3100 XLON 15:25:44 00031012560TRDU0 593 2.3100 XLON 15:25:44 00031012561TRDU0 1,525 2.3050 XLON 13:02:34 00031012308TRDU0 1,467 2.3050 XLON 14:34:38 00031012433TRDU0 1,510 2.3050 XLON 14:34:38 00031012434TRDU0 4,926 2.3050 XLON 15:29:18 00031012579TRDU0 1,803 2.3000 XLON 16:21:44 00031013161TRDU0 1,739 2.3000 XLON 16:21:44 00031013162TRDU0

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ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 Sequence No.: 444563 EQS News ID: 2405886 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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September 28, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)