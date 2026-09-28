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CH

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
28.09.26 | 08:07
2,670 Euro
+0,19 % +0,005
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,6552,72508:53
Dow Jones News
28.09.2026 08:33 Uhr
157 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
28-Sep-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
28 September 2026 
  
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
  
The Company announces that on 25 September 2026 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 
each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody 
Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
  
                  Euronext London Stock 
                  Dublin  Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares     70,000  30,000 
purchased 
Highest price paid (per ordinary  EUR2.6900  GBP2.3150 
share)                       
Lowest price paid (per ordinary  EUR2.6750  GBP2.3000 
share)                       
Volume weighted average price paid EUR2.6808  GBP2.3080 
(per ordinary share)

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 626,626,995 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury. In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts: Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600 Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     BST 
Currency     EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin 

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
2,022      2.6850        XDUB     08:16:12      00031012148TRDU0 
1,973      2.6800        XDUB     08:16:12      00031012149TRDU0 
1,899      2.6850        XDUB     08:59:28      00031012189TRDU0 
3,861      2.6850        XDUB     09:03:08      00031012198TRDU0 
3,550      2.6900        XDUB     10:11:55      00031012221TRDU0 
3,741      2.6850        XDUB     10:21:04      00031012222TRDU0 
1,761      2.6800        XDUB     11:04:15      00031012237TRDU0 
1,877      2.6850        XDUB     11:30:05      00031012242TRDU0 
3,648      2.6850        XDUB     11:39:09      00031012244TRDU0 
1,744      2.6850        XDUB     12:35:34      00031012271TRDU0 
1,964      2.6850        XDUB     12:52:31      00031012275TRDU0 
1,846      2.6800        XDUB     13:01:57      00031012307TRDU0 
120       2.6800        XDUB     13:30:02      00031012310TRDU0 
1,839      2.6850        XDUB     13:34:41      00031012329TRDU0 
3,675      2.6850        XDUB     13:34:41      00031012330TRDU0 
1,937      2.6800        XDUB     14:02:23      00031012345TRDU0 
3,948      2.6800        XDUB     14:34:38      00031012437TRDU0 
4,275      2.6800        XDUB     14:34:38      00031012436TRDU0 
1,751      2.6800        XDUB     14:34:38      00031012435TRDU0 
3,867      2.6750        XDUB     15:03:16      00031012506TRDU0 
1,727      2.6750        XDUB     15:30:06      00031012583TRDU0 
2,050      2.6750        XDUB     15:30:06      00031012582TRDU0 
2,892      2.6750        XDUB     15:30:06      00031012581TRDU0 
883       2.6750        XDUB     15:30:06      00031012580TRDU0 
1,187      2.6750        XDUB     16:15:03      00031013131TRDU0 
1,100      2.6750        XDUB     16:15:03      00031013130TRDU0 
151       2.6750        XDUB     16:15:03      00031013129TRDU0 
1,872      2.6750        XDUB     16:15:03      00031013132TRDU0 
1,803      2.6750        XDUB     16:16:03      00031013138TRDU0 
1,811      2.6750        XDUB     16:20:24      00031013152TRDU0 
20        2.6750        XDUB     16:20:24      00031013151TRDU0 
3,206      2.6750        XDUB     16:23:51      00031013172TRDU0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
1,556      2.3150        XLON     08:29:31      00031012169TRDU0 
1,570      2.3150        XLON     09:35:53      00031012211TRDU0 
1,568      2.3150        XLON     09:35:53      00031012212TRDU0 
1,601      2.3100        XLON     09:05:00      00031012199TRDU0 
1,542      2.3100        XLON     10:50:31      00031012233TRDU0 
1,515      2.3100        XLON     11:39:09      00031012243TRDU0 
1,441      2.3100        XLON     11:39:09      00031012245TRDU0 
1,467      2.3100        XLON     12:39:49      00031012273TRDU0 
1,501      2.3100        XLON     13:34:29      00031012328TRDU0 
1,704      2.3100        XLON     13:47:35      00031012332TRDU0 
972       2.3100        XLON     15:25:44      00031012560TRDU0 
593       2.3100        XLON     15:25:44      00031012561TRDU0 
1,525      2.3050        XLON     13:02:34      00031012308TRDU0 
1,467      2.3050        XLON     14:34:38      00031012433TRDU0 
1,510      2.3050        XLON     14:34:38      00031012434TRDU0 
4,926      2.3050        XLON     15:29:18      00031012579TRDU0 
1,803      2.3000        XLON     16:21:44      00031013161TRDU0 
1,739      2.3000        XLON     16:21:44      00031013162TRDU0

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     CRN 
LEI Code:   635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
Sequence No.: 444563 
EQS News ID:  2405886 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2405886&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 28, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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