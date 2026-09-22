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CH

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
22.09.26 | 08:01
2,695 Euro
+2,28 % +0,060
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,6902,74511:47
Dow Jones News
22.09.2026 08:33 Uhr
264 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
22-Sep-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
22 September 2026 
  
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
  
The Company announces that on 21 September 2026 it purchased a total of 149,994 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 
each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody 
Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
  
                  Euronext London Stock 
                  Dublin  Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares     100,000  49,994 
purchased 
Highest price paid (per ordinary  EUR2.7150  GBP2.3250 
share)                       
Lowest price paid (per ordinary  EUR2.6300  GBP2.2550 
share)                       
Volume weighted average price paid EUR2.6905  GBP2.3090 
(per ordinary share)

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 627,023,473 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury. In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts: Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600 Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     BST 
Currency     EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin 

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
536       2.6350        XDUB     08:59:16      00031007036TRDU0 
1,245      2.6350        XDUB     08:59:16      00031007037TRDU0 
464       2.6350        XDUB     09:11:02      00031007074TRDU0 
1,099      2.6350        XDUB     09:11:02      00031007073TRDU0 
1,833      2.6300        XDUB     09:21:40      00031007100TRDU0 
674       2.6300        XDUB     09:29:17      00031007103TRDU0 
1,088      2.6300        XDUB     09:29:17      00031007102TRDU0 
3,148      2.6350        XDUB     09:54:55      00031007123TRDU0 
1,815      2.6350        XDUB     09:59:50      00031007131TRDU0 
3,150      2.6550        XDUB     10:32:47      00031007184TRDU0 
3,079      2.6550        XDUB     10:32:47      00031007183TRDU0 
1,794      2.6700        XDUB     10:55:39      00031007205TRDU0 
1,791      2.6750        XDUB     10:58:59      00031007224TRDU0 
1,569      2.6800        XDUB     11:21:21      00031007251TRDU0 
1,879      2.6800        XDUB     11:32:23      00031007257TRDU0 
1,777      2.6950        XDUB     11:50:06      00031007280TRDU0 
1,553      2.6900        XDUB     11:53:29      00031007306TRDU0 
1,924      2.6900        XDUB     11:58:17      00031007315TRDU0 
1,234      2.6900        XDUB     11:58:17      00031007314TRDU0 
617       2.7000        XDUB     12:34:36      00031007353TRDU0 
1,077      2.7000        XDUB     12:34:36      00031007352TRDU0 
485       2.7050        XDUB     12:50:28      00031007379TRDU0 
1,074      2.7050        XDUB     12:50:28      00031007378TRDU0 
635       2.7100        XDUB     12:58:05      00031007399TRDU0 
1,076      2.7100        XDUB     12:58:05      00031007398TRDU0 
1,814      2.7100        XDUB     13:08:19      00031007427TRDU0 
3,360      2.7100        XDUB     13:08:19      00031007426TRDU0 
1,617      2.7100        XDUB     13:08:35      00031007428TRDU0 
844       2.7050        XDUB     13:36:06      00031007466TRDU0 
740       2.7050        XDUB     13:36:06      00031007467TRDU0 
1,711      2.7150        XDUB     13:53:17      00031007501TRDU0 
1,792      2.7100        XDUB     13:58:02      00031007512TRDU0 
74        2.7100        XDUB     13:58:02      00031007511TRDU0 
41        2.7150        XDUB     14:10:17      00031007529TRDU0 
1,557      2.7150        XDUB     14:10:17      00031007528TRDU0 
1,146      2.7150        XDUB     14:17:23      00031007543TRDU0 
641       2.7150        XDUB     14:17:23      00031007542TRDU0 
1,778      2.7100        XDUB     14:25:25      00031007550TRDU0 
1,701      2.7050        XDUB     14:30:57      00031007561TRDU0 
2,900      2.7050        XDUB     14:30:57      00031007560TRDU0 
1,660      2.7050        XDUB     14:43:20      00031007569TRDU0 
1,643      2.7050        XDUB     14:53:36      00031007587TRDU0 
1,603      2.7050        XDUB     14:53:36      00031007581TRDU0 
3,274      2.7050        XDUB     14:53:36      00031007580TRDU0 
1,625      2.7050        XDUB     14:53:36      00031007579TRDU0 
1,143      2.7000        XDUB     15:05:48      00031007621TRDU0 
564       2.7000        XDUB     15:05:48      00031007620TRDU0 
1,671      2.7000        XDUB     15:05:48      00031007619TRDU0 
1,699      2.7050        XDUB     15:25:31      00031007630TRDU0 
3,252      2.7050        XDUB     15:25:31      00031007631TRDU0 
1,856      2.7100        XDUB     15:35:41      00031007636TRDU0 
1,582      2.7100        XDUB     15:40:52      00031007642TRDU0 
591       2.7050        XDUB     15:44:04      00031007644TRDU0 
2,682      2.7050        XDUB     15:44:04      00031007643TRDU0 
1,793      2.7100        XDUB     15:54:38      00031007659TRDU0 
1,673      2.7050        XDUB     15:57:06      00031007666TRDU0 
1,704      2.7050        XDUB     15:57:06      00031007664TRDU0 
1,653      2.7000        XDUB     15:57:06      00031007668TRDU0 
1,815      2.7000        XDUB     16:12:42      00031007695TRDU0 
1,716      2.6950        XDUB     16:16:14      00031007705TRDU0 
1,805      2.6950        XDUB     16:16:14      00031007704TRDU0 
1,750      2.6950        XDUB     16:16:14      00031007703TRDU0 
2,914      2.6900        XDUB     16:25:24      00031007744TRDU0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
593       2.2550        XLON     09:21:40      00031007099TRDU0 
338       2.2550        XLON     09:21:40      00031007098TRDU0 
31        2.2550        XLON     09:25:03      00031007101TRDU0 
2,451      2.2950        XLON     10:55:39      00031007206TRDU0 
3,115      2.2950        XLON     10:55:39      00031007204TRDU0 
664       2.2950        XLON     10:55:39      00031007207TRDU0 
196       2.2950        XLON     10:55:39      00031007208TRDU0 
1,586      2.3000        XLON     10:57:22      00031007215TRDU0 
1,326      2.2950        XLON     10:58:59      00031007227TRDU0 
210       2.2950        XLON     10:58:59      00031007226TRDU0 
1,715      2.3000        XLON     11:32:02      00031007255TRDU0 
388       2.3050        XLON     11:58:21      00031007317TRDU0 
1,078      2.3050        XLON     11:58:21      00031007316TRDU0 
108       2.3150        XLON     12:23:36      00031007343TRDU0 
1,402      2.3150        XLON     12:23:36      00031007342TRDU0 
4,685      2.3150        XLON     12:23:36      00031007341TRDU0 
1,498      2.3150        XLON     14:32:38      00031007562TRDU0 
1,129      2.3150        XLON     14:56:11      00031007593TRDU0 
324       2.3150        XLON     14:56:11      00031007592TRDU0 
3,187      2.3150        XLON     14:56:11      00031007591TRDU0 
1,551      2.3150        XLON     14:56:11      00031007590TRDU0 
524       2.3150        XLON     15:05:50      00031007623TRDU0 
1,077      2.3150        XLON     15:05:50      00031007622TRDU0
1,660      2.3250        XLON     15:49:25      00031007651TRDU0 
105       2.3250        XLON     15:54:11      00031007658TRDU0 
563       2.3250        XLON     15:54:11      00031007657TRDU0 
834       2.3250        XLON     15:54:11      00031007656TRDU0 
1,522      2.3150        XLON     15:57:06      00031007669TRDU0 
394       2.3150        XLON     15:57:06      00031007667TRDU0 
1,392      2.3150        XLON     15:57:06      00031007665TRDU0 
1,392      2.3150        XLON     15:57:06      00031007663TRDU0 
1,557      2.3150        XLON     16:10:36      00031007691TRDU0 
1,209      2.3150        XLON     16:14:04      00031007699TRDU0 
440       2.3150        XLON     16:14:04      00031007698TRDU0 
33        2.3150        XLON     16:14:04      00031007700TRDU0 
1,482      2.3100        XLON     16:16:23      00031007709TRDU0 
1,624      2.3100        XLON     16:16:23      00031007708TRDU0 
1,535      2.3100        XLON     16:16:23      00031007707TRDU0 
1,496      2.3100        XLON     16:20:16      00031007736TRDU0 
48        2.3100        XLON     16:20:16      00031007735TRDU0 
1,507      2.3100        XLON     16:20:16      00031007734TRDU0 
349       2.3100        XLON     16:28:58      00031007759TRDU0 
350       2.3100        XLON     16:28:58      00031007758TRDU0 
350       2.3100        XLON     16:28:58      00031007757TRDU0 
285       2.3100        XLON     16:28:58      00031007760TRDU0 
691       2.3100        XLON     16:29:50      00031007767TRDU0

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     CRN 
LEI Code:   635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
Sequence No.: 443899 
EQS News ID:  2402644 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2402644&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 22, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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