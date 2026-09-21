DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 21-Sep-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21 September 2026 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 18 September 2026 it purchased a total of 150,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext London Stock Dublin Exchange Number of ordinary shares 100,000 50,000 purchased Highest price paid (per ordinary EUR2.7100 GBP2.3300 share) Lowest price paid (per ordinary EUR2.6350 GBP2.2550 share) Volume weighted average price paid EUR2.6716 GBP2.2965 (per ordinary share)

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 627,173,467 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury. In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts: Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600 Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 3,609 2.7100 XDUB 08:23:14 00031005003TRDU0 1,559 2.7100 XDUB 09:18:27 00031005116TRDU0 377 2.7050 XDUB 09:28:15 00031005133TRDU0 997 2.7050 XDUB 09:30:25 00031005135TRDU0 1,607 2.7000 XDUB 08:48:24 00031005067TRDU0 1,581 2.7000 XDUB 08:48:24 00031005068TRDU0 1,619 2.7000 XDUB 08:48:24 00031005069TRDU0 103 2.7000 XDUB 09:33:37 00031005142TRDU0 1,561 2.7000 XDUB 09:43:57 00031005153TRDU0 4,227 2.7000 XDUB 09:43:57 00031005154TRDU0 542 2.7000 XDUB 10:19:13 00031005240TRDU0 1,005 2.7000 XDUB 10:19:13 00031005241TRDU0 1,787 2.7000 XDUB 10:27:28 00031005285TRDU0 3,147 2.6950 XDUB 10:34:25 00031005324TRDU0 1,742 2.6900 XDUB 11:04:27 00031005499TRDU0 31 2.6900 XDUB 11:18:04 00031005536TRDU0 3,228 2.6900 XDUB 11:30:28 00031005554TRDU0 1,796 2.6900 XDUB 11:30:28 00031005555TRDU0 984 2.6850 XDUB 11:53:16 00031005621TRDU0 3,173 2.6850 XDUB 11:53:16 00031005622TRDU0 1,576 2.6800 XDUB 12:31:14 00031005701TRDU0 1,093 2.6800 XDUB 13:05:22 00031005764TRDU0 937 2.6800 XDUB 13:05:22 00031005765TRDU0 1,093 2.6800 XDUB 13:05:22 00031005766TRDU0 1,716 2.6800 XDUB 13:05:22 00031005767TRDU0 1,715 2.6800 XDUB 13:05:22 00031005768TRDU0 1,797 2.6750 XDUB 12:34:19 00031005715TRDU0 1,597 2.6750 XDUB 13:20:47 00031005859TRDU0 1,650 2.6750 XDUB 13:44:44 00031005920TRDU0 1,586 2.6750 XDUB 13:53:42 00031006004TRDU0 1,564 2.6750 XDUB 14:01:36 00031006008TRDU0 219 2.6750 XDUB 14:01:36 00031006009TRDU0 316 2.6750 XDUB 14:10:25 00031006016TRDU0 1,315 2.6750 XDUB 14:10:25 00031006017TRDU0 1,675 2.6700 XDUB 14:10:46 00031006020TRDU0 2,801 2.6700 XDUB 14:10:46 00031006021TRDU0 1,985 2.6650 XDUB 14:45:21 00031006381TRDU0 1,155 2.6650 XDUB 14:45:21 00031006382TRDU0 1,539 2.6600 XDUB 14:28:13 00031006159TRDU0 37 2.6600 XDUB 14:28:47 00031006161TRDU0 245 2.6600 XDUB 14:39:47 00031006255TRDU0 1,419 2.6600 XDUB 14:53:14 00031006478TRDU0 1,634 2.6600 XDUB 14:53:14 00031006479TRDU0 1,419 2.6600 XDUB 14:53:14 00031006480TRDU0 1,419 2.6600 XDUB 14:53:14 00031006481TRDU0 1,419 2.6600 XDUB 14:53:14 00031006482TRDU0 1,739 2.6550 XDUB 15:07:58 00031006518TRDU0 1,673 2.6550 XDUB 15:07:58 00031006519TRDU0 1,634 2.6550 XDUB 15:21:08 00031006630TRDU0 1,503 2.6500 XDUB 15:23:15 00031006640TRDU0 1,807 2.6500 XDUB 15:23:15 00031006641TRDU0 1,518 2.6450 XDUB 15:32:24 00031006664TRDU0 1,795 2.6450 XDUB 15:32:24 00031006665TRDU0 1,529 2.6400 XDUB 15:52:20 00031006688TRDU0 118 2.6400 XDUB 16:09:41 00031006734TRDU0 1,666 2.6400 XDUB 16:10:01 00031006741TRDU0 72 2.6400 XDUB 16:14:30 00031006745TRDU0 1,732 2.6400 XDUB 16:14:30 00031006746TRDU0 769 2.6400 XDUB 16:18:38 00031006747TRDU0 1,522 2.6400 XDUB 16:19:49 00031006748TRDU0 1,523 2.6400 XDUB 16:22:20 00031006755TRDU0 3,259 2.6400 XDUB 16:24:39 00031006756TRDU0 1,770 2.6350 XDUB 15:43:37 00031006673TRDU0 1,607 2.6350 XDUB 15:56:09 00031006691TRDU0 1,571 2.6350 XDUB 15:56:09 00031006692TRDU0 1,597 2.6350 XDUB 15:56:09 00031006693TRDU0

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,557 2.3300 XLON 08:35:28 00031005040TRDU0 1,073 2.3250 XLON 08:49:38 00031005071TRDU0 666 2.3250 XLON 08:49:38 00031005070TRDU0 1,556 2.3250 XLON 09:07:49 00031005094TRDU0 3,161 2.3250 XLON 09:08:04 00031005095TRDU0 1,713 2.3200 XLON 10:04:59 00031005175TRDU0 1,602 2.3200 XLON 10:27:36 00031005286TRDU0 1,518 2.3200 XLON 10:48:17 00031005391TRDU0 2,990 2.3150 XLON 10:59:24 00031005446TRDU0 1,715 2.3150 XLON 11:53:00 00031005620TRDU0 837 2.3050 XLON 11:53:19 00031005623TRDU0 1,443 2.3050 XLON 11:56:25 00031005625TRDU0 1,455 2.3050 XLON 13:05:22 00031005763TRDU0 1,483 2.3050 XLON 13:18:10 00031005857TRDU0 3,176 2.3000 XLON 13:20:47 00031005858TRDU0 2,714 2.2950 XLON 14:10:46 00031006019TRDU0 1,490 2.2950 XLON 14:10:46 00031006018TRDU0 1,696 2.2900 XLON 14:45:28 00031006450TRDU0 4,189 2.2850 XLON 14:53:14 00031006483TRDU0 1,450 2.2800 XLON 15:23:15 00031006639TRDU0 726 2.2750 XLON 15:30:43 00031006662TRDU0 733 2.2750 XLON 15:30:43 00031006661TRDU0 1,770 2.2650 XLON 15:32:32 00031006666TRDU0 1,123 2.2650 XLON 15:36:51 00031006670TRDU0 588 2.2650 XLON 15:36:51 00031006669TRDU0 1,567 2.2600 XLON 15:57:56 00031006700TRDU0 1,595 2.2550 XLON 15:57:56 00031006701TRDU0 1,452 2.2650 XLON 16:21:27 00031006751TRDU0 2,962 2.2650 XLON 16:24:55 00031006757TRDU0

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ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 Sequence No.: 443747 EQS News ID: 2401806 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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September 21, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)