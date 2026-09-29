DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 29-Sep-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29 September 2026 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 28 September 2026 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext London Stock Dublin Exchange Number of ordinary shares 70,000 30,000 purchased Highest price paid (per ordinary EUR2.7750 GBP2.3800 share) Lowest price paid (per ordinary EUR2.7150 GBP2.3450 share) Volume weighted average price paid EUR2.7547 GBP2.3613 (per ordinary share)

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 626,526,995 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury. In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts: Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600 Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 542 2.7150 XDUB 08:19:58 00031013368TRDU0 1,762 2.7350 XDUB 08:36:15 00031013406TRDU0 1,804 2.7300 XDUB 08:36:15 00031013408TRDU0 1,775 2.7300 XDUB 08:36:15 00031013407TRDU0 2,042 2.7350 XDUB 09:21:37 00031013552TRDU0 1,976 2.7300 XDUB 09:21:37 00031013554TRDU0 1,806 2.7350 XDUB 10:10:13 00031013607TRDU0 1,821 2.7400 XDUB 10:23:32 00031013665TRDU0 1,980 2.7450 XDUB 10:45:48 00031013730TRDU0 1,872 2.7450 XDUB 11:04:15 00031013807TRDU0 1,451 2.7300 XDUB 11:17:56 00031013856TRDU0 177 2.7400 XDUB 11:45:25 00031013921TRDU0 82 2.7400 XDUB 11:45:25 00031013922TRDU0 93 2.7400 XDUB 11:45:25 00031013923TRDU0 27 2.7400 XDUB 11:45:26 00031013924TRDU0 3,720 2.7500 XDUB 12:10:32 00031014027TRDU0 2,004 2.7500 XDUB 12:28:16 00031014099TRDU0 1,745 2.7500 XDUB 12:49:46 00031014172TRDU0 1,847 2.7550 XDUB 13:08:30 00031014288TRDU0 1,833 2.7500 XDUB 13:24:29 00031014374TRDU0 1,986 2.7500 XDUB 13:28:20 00031014384TRDU0 1,962 2.7700 XDUB 13:58:31 00031014467TRDU0 1,864 2.7700 XDUB 14:07:23 00031014514TRDU0 2,124 2.7700 XDUB 14:20:16 00031014568TRDU0 428 2.7750 XDUB 14:32:35 00031014634TRDU0 773 2.7750 XDUB 14:32:35 00031014633TRDU0 713 2.7750 XDUB 14:32:35 00031014632TRDU0 1,926 2.7650 XDUB 14:35:26 00031014652TRDU0 1,655 2.7650 XDUB 14:45:54 00031014740TRDU0 1,877 2.7700 XDUB 14:54:25 00031014806TRDU0 1,810 2.7700 XDUB 15:02:38 00031014877TRDU0 2,230 2.7750 XDUB 15:07:54 00031014911TRDU0 2,230 2.7750 XDUB 15:07:54 00031014912TRDU0 868 2.7750 XDUB 15:08:18 00031014913TRDU0 1,817 2.7750 XDUB 15:33:57 00031015072TRDU0 1,874 2.7700 XDUB 15:38:02 00031015089TRDU0 1,773 2.7650 XDUB 15:47:11 00031015134TRDU0 3,551 2.7600 XDUB 15:57:19 00031015214TRDU0 256 2.7550 XDUB 16:11:03 00031015298TRDU0 1,818 2.7550 XDUB 16:11:03 00031015300TRDU0 1,595 2.7550 XDUB 16:11:03 00031015299TRDU0 2,126 2.7550 XDUB 16:11:33 00031015302TRDU0 1,707 2.7500 XDUB 16:21:35 00031015370TRDU0 678 2.7500 XDUB 16:21:35 00031015371TRDU0

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,548 2.3500 XLON 08:47:24 00031013436TRDU0 1,526 2.3500 XLON 09:21:37 00031013551TRDU0 1,573 2.3450 XLON 09:21:37 00031013553TRDU0 1,576 2.3500 XLON 10:10:13 00031013606TRDU0 1,587 2.3500 XLON 11:09:36 00031013840TRDU0 1,555 2.3500 XLON 11:09:36 00031013841TRDU0 2,892 2.3550 XLON 13:04:17 00031014258TRDU0 2,821 2.3550 XLON 13:12:38 00031014323TRDU0 146 2.3750 XLON 14:01:02 00031014470TRDU0 1,341 2.3750 XLON 14:01:02 00031014471TRDU0 1,451 2.3750 XLON 14:21:07 00031014570TRDU0 1,486 2.3750 XLON 14:21:07 00031014571TRDU0 1,741 2.3700 XLON 14:35:55 00031014655TRDU0 1,613 2.3800 XLON 15:33:48 00031015071TRDU0 1,545 2.3750 XLON 15:38:02 00031015087TRDU0 1,502 2.3750 XLON 15:38:02 00031015088TRDU0 1,735 2.3650 XLON 16:11:03 00031015297TRDU0 2,362 2.3600 XLON 16:21:35 00031015369TRDU0

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ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 Sequence No.: 444688 EQS News ID: 2406608 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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September 29, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)