

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Thursday, Roche (RHHBY) reported new data from the VOYAGER study showing that Vabysmo (faricimab) delivered durable effectiveness and a consistent safety profile in patients with wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), diabetic macular edema (DME) and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion (RVO).



According to the company, results from more than 5,000 patients demonstrated vision gains and anatomical improvements in previously untreated eyes, while previously treated eyes maintained stable or improved vision. No new safety signals were identified.



Vabysmo is a bispecific antibody approved for multiple retinal diseases and is designed to target both Ang-2 and VEGF pathways involved in vision loss.



The findings are being presented at the EURETINA 2026 Annual Meeting in Vienna, Austria.



RHHBY closed Wednesday's trading at $51.88, down 0.71%.



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